The Traton Group and Applied Intuition announce strategic partnership on vehicle software

The Traton Group, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, and Applied Intuition, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy industry-leading vehicle software platforms for all Traton brands — Scania, MAN, International and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. The goal of the partnership is to accelerate Traton’s technological leadership and enable the company to deliver full software-defined vehicle (SDV) capabilities. Applied Intuition will provide AI-powered software products for vehicles globally, leveraging its software expertise and Traton’s experience in industrializing software-driven commercial vehicles at scale.

The Traton Group brands have a strong history of developing software in-house, enabling them to provide highly reliable and performant vehicles to their customers. Applied Intuition offers a scalable, extensible and modular vehicle OS to develop vehicle software faster, as well as AI-powered tooling for the development and validation of full vehicle software. The strategic partnership combines both companies’ strengths to deliver full SDV capabilities to all Traton Group products in the trucking ecosystem, creating value for customers and partners faster than ever before.

The partnership aims to deploy an industry-leading vehicle software platform and a developer toolchain across all Traton brands globally. It also includes virtualizing testing in a cloud-native environment to test faster and earlier in the development process.

“The Traton Group’s products are increasingly driven by software,” said Niklas Klingenberg, Member of the Executive Board of Traton SE, responsible for Group Research & Development (R&D). “We have always had strong software competencies in-house, but it’s important for us to work with a capable software partner to complement our capabilities. Applied Intuition brings expertise in modern vehicle platforms, developer tooling and a laser focus on execution speed that perfectly aligns with our goals.”

Applied Intuition and Traton’s strategic partnership comes after five years of a successful joint collaboration on tools for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) development.

“From the very beginning, there has always been a strong cultural and technological alignment between our engineering teams, especially around technical excellence, speed and safety,” said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. “This makes me even more excited to deepen our relationship with Traton and set a new benchmark for vehicle software across the commercial vehicle and transportation industries.”

SOURCE: Traton