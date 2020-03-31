The test of minus 30 degrees to minus 50 degrees reveals the strict details behind the JAC new energy examination

In the JAC new energy research and development team, there are such a special group of people —— They are always “retrograde”

In the cold winter, they rushed to the coldest region in northern China; in the hot summer, they went to the hottest area in western China.

The core components of the entire vehicle and the EIC system have been proven mature, stable, and reliable by their limit tests. They use their feet, brainpower, physical strength, and perseverance to fulfill the JAC new energy passenger car’s commitment to each user, from severe cold to severe heat, quality guarantee in all weathers!

Resisting the ice and snow, they are fearless when facing the challenge of the cold ! The environment variable at this time is exactly the prime time for limited condition validation

The average temperature in winter is -25 ° C and the lowest temperature is even -42 ° C in Heihe city. The coordinates of Heihe, the northernmost part of China, are 127.53 ° east longitude and 50.22 ° north latitude. When the real-time temperature was -30 ° C in Heihe on December 31, 2019 at 10:12 pm, Jia Ning, the system integration engineer at JAC New Energy , was working hard with his colleagues in front of railway station square. At this time, most people may be gathering with relatives and friends to wait for the arrival of this 2020, but Jia Ning said that the environmental variables at this time was the golden time to carry out verification under extreme conditions.

In fact, from mid to late December each year to the end of January, the JAC new energy research and development team comes here and carry out low temperature test in the cold zone, focusing on cold start, air conditioning, driving mileage, charging, power, driving, weather resistance, safety and other dimensions. Such persistence has been for 6 years.

