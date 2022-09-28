The SUV for the electric age – Polestar 3 premieres on October 12

Polestar cars will premiere its first SUV, Polestar 3, at a launch event on October 12, 2022, in Copenhagen, Denmark

Polestar cars will premiere its first SUV, Polestar 3, at a launch event on October 12, 2022, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Featuring Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, and Polestar Head of Design, Maximilian Missoni, the event will be livestreamed globally beginning at 1 p.m. EST, allowing consumers a glimpse at the brand’s debut in the SUV market. For those who want to tune in, the live broadcast will be available at https://youtu.be/oga1XJAX8ms.

Polestar 3 is a powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct shape, while providing excellent driving dynamics. “We had to ask ourselves: ‘what should a modern SUV look like?’ Polestar 3 defines the SUV for the electric age, and in designing it we addressed some of the fundamentals of the archetype: proportions, stance and aerodynamics,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Built on a new all-electric technology base, Polestar 3 also features the latest in high-tech components. This includes a centralized core processor from NVIDIA, and a long list of advanced safety systems from Volvo Cars and leading industry suppliers such as Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye.

At Polestar, performance means more than straight-line acceleration. At launch, each version of the Polestar 3 will feature a rear-biased dual motor powertrain and torque vectoring via a dual clutch system on the rear electric motor. Delivered as standard, adaptive dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers will allow Polestar 3 to switch between comfort and firm suspension dynamics while adjusting to the road conditions once every two milliseconds (500 Hz).

“It’s this instant ability to transform from a comfortable cruiser to a sharp, agile performance car in less than the blink of an eye that makes Polestar 3 special as an electric performance SUV,” continued Ingenlath. “It also benefits from a low center of gravity and wide track for ultimate stability, and an exciting feeling behind the wheel.”

The optional Performance Pack provides the Polestar 3 with 517 hp and 671 lb.-ft. of torque, along with Polestar Engineered chassis tuning for the active dampers and air suspension. Polestar’s signature Swedish gold details are also added, including valve caps, seat belts and a laser-etched interior light strip.

Additional information regarding Polestar 3 will be shared throughout the event on October 12. Join the livestream to learn more about the brand’s SUV for the electric age.

SOURCE: Polestar