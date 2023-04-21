The supertruck revolution continues: GMC debuts 3X trim for HUMMER EV pickup and SUV, announces driving range estimates

GM-estimated up to 355 mile electric range on a full charge for 3X Pickup

GMC began its electric revolution with the introduction of the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, the world’s first all-electric supertruck, which is now joined by the GMC HUMMER EV SUV. These two vehicles – each with a distinct personality – build upon GMC’s promise of delivering the premium, capable and precisely crafted vehicles that customers have come to expect from the brand. Today, GMC released new specifications for the 2023 HUMMER EV Pickup and the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV, including the 3X trim for both models of the supertruck.

“GMC has long been a leader in professional-grade trucks and the GMC HUMMER EV continues to rock the establishment, setting new standards in technology, capability, and maneuverability,” said Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer, GMC HUMMER EV. “Our unwavering goal was to develop an off-road capable supertruck right from the factory and we’re excited to show the world what 100-plus years of vehicle development2 know-how can do when applied to EV power.”

With segment-defining features like standard 4 Wheel Steer, CrabWalk3 and Watts to Freedom4 on the Edition 1 and the 3X trim for both Pickup and SUV, the GMC HUMMER EV lineup has reimagined what is possible for an electric vehicle, with blistering on-road performance coupled with authentic off-road capability.

2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup

The 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup brings with it the continuation of the all-inclusive Edition 1 trim and the debut of the 3X trim, which will offer customers more choice to customize their truck.

The 3X trim will come standard with 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires that offer a sportier, more on-road-oriented driving dynamic. In this configuration, customers can expect a GM-estimated driving range of up to 355 miles on a full charge1, allowing them to take their electric supertruck journey even further.

For those that want to head off the beaten path, the 3X trim will also offer the Extreme Off-Road Package, which includes additional underbody cameras5, additional skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, as well as 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires. This configuration will offer a GM-estimated driving range of up to 329 miles on a full charge6, the same as the Edition 1 Pickup.

2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup Specs – Edition 1 and 3X trims

Trim 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup 2023 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup (with Extreme Off-Road Package) 2023 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup (with standard 22-inch wheels) GM-est. horsepower 1,000 1,000 1,000 GM-est. torque (lb.-ft.) 11,500 11,500 11,500 Motors 3 motors – 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors – 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors – 1 front, 2 rear GM-estimated driving range (miles) on a full charge1, 6 329 329 355 Towing (lbs.)7 7,500 7,500 8,500

2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV

The 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 and 3X SUV debuts with two unique versions for customers – on-road and off-road.

The GMC HUMMER EV SUV on-road version features 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires as standard and offers a sportier, more urban focused look and feel for both Edition 1 and 3X trims. This configuration will offer an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 314 miles on a full charge8.

The HUMMER EV SUV with the available Extreme Off-Road package features 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, which includes additional underbody cameras5, additional skid plates and underbody protection, and rocker protection with built-in assist steps. This configuration will offer an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 298 miles on a full charge8.

2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV Specs – Edition 1 and 3X trims

Trim 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV (with Extreme Off-Road Package) 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV (with standard 22-inch wheels) 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X SUV (with Extreme Off-Road Package) 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X SUV (with standard 22-inch wheels) GM-est. horsepower 830 830 830 830 GM-est. torque (lb.-ft.) 11,500 11,500 11,500 11,500 Motors 3 motors – 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors – 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors – 1 front, 2 rear 3 motors – 1 front, 2 rear EPA-estimated electric range on a full charge 8 298 314 298 314 Towing (lbs.)7 7,500 7,500 7,500 7,500

The 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV are built at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center9 – a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2 billion investment devoted to EV production. Factory ZERO will also build the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 110.

While reservations are currently full for the HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, more information can be found on GMC.com/HUMMEREV.

1Available on EV3X equipped with the 24-module battery. Based on a full charge without the Extreme Off-Road Package. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, use and maintenance.

2“General Motors” to various legal entities, both past and present, that operated from time to time using the GM brand name and trademarks, although the ownership of such marks has changed over time.

3Limited to low speeds. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

4Watts to Freedom is intended for use only on a closed course and should not be used on public roads. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

5Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for important feature limitations and information.

6Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, use and maintenance.

7Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the owner’s manual. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.

8Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, use and maintenance.

9From globally sourced parts

10Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 available early 2024, by reservation only.

SOURCE: GMC