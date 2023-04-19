“The Speed of Light” on AudiStream: New online guided tour all about vehicle lighting technologies

From today, AudiStream viewers can immerse themselves in the various eras of lighting technology in automotive engineering. ”The Speed of Light” live stream gives viewers an opportunity to learn interesting facts about how constantly evolving headlight and taillight technologies work and dive into the fascinating world of lighting technology and light design. Tour guides lead the online tour and answer questions directly.
“The Speed of Light” is the latest live program on offer on AudiStream. The online tour gives viewers a comprehensive overview of the evolution of light at Audi: from the dawn of vehicle lighting – when early automobiles still used actual fire for illumination – to today’s lighting technology with Digital Matrix LED headlights and Digital OLED taillights. Tour guides will explain, among other things, the evolution of Digital Matrix LED headlights first introduced for the Audi e-tron in 2019. Viewers will also be treated to a vision of how Audi’s lighting design and technology could look in the future with the Audi AI:CON concept car. Both models from the “The Speed of Light” live stream are currently on display in the special exhibition of the same name at the Audi museum mobile.
Tour guides moderate the stream and answer questions in real time
Interested parties can use AudiStream via desktop or mobile device. Experienced guides moderate the online tour live from a studio and adapt the content and the order of events to the interests of viewers. With their extensive knowledge from numerous tours of the Audi museum mobile and the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm plants, the guides answer the stream viewers’ individual questions in the live chat. Thanks to additional training as video jockeys, the guides are able to make the interactive tours entertaining and concise.
A total of five AudiStream formats can be booked online
“The Speed of Light” live stream represents an expansion of AudiStream’s range of free interactive tours. There are now dates for a total of five programs, each lasting around 25 minutes, which can be booked free of charge. The streams “Audi live at the Neckarsulm plant” and “Audi live at the Ingolstadt plant” offer insights into Audi’s production processes. “Insight Audi Design” offers a glimpse into Audi’s design philosophy and the stream “Audi Tradition” takes interested parties on a journey through more than 120 years of automotive history.
A wide range of content from AudiStream’s theme world, available in the AudiStream media library, rounds off the offering.
The company has been offering live guided tours online on AudiStream since 2019. The Audi Forum Ingolstadt team began offering online tours of the Ingolstadt plant and has since continuously expanded the offering with programs on additional topics. Viewers can select a date and time to watch the live stream on AudiStream. The stream itself is being offered free of charge, although depending on the selected provider, Internet access fees may apply.
SOURCE: Audi