The ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV: dynamic and sporty

With the launch of the ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV, the Czech carmaker adds a long-established model variant to the new all-electric SUV range built in Mladá Boleslav. Black body applications, large alloy wheels and a lowered sports chassis provide the ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV with a self-assured appearance and emphasise its dynamic driving characteristics. Sports seats with integrated headrests, a three-spoke multifunction leather sports steering wheel and carbon-effect trims set the tone in the interior. There will be a choice of three powertrain variants for the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV. Both the ENYAQ iV 60 producing 132 kW and the ENYAQ iV 80 with an 82-kWh battery that delivers 150 kW and boasts a range of more than 520 km* in the WLTP cycle are rear-wheel drive. The ENYAQ iV 80x features two electric motors with a combined output of 195 kW and all-wheel drive. This variant will complete the range later this year.

SPORTLINE – for ŠKODA, this addition to a model’s name traditionally means a sporty look and dynamic handling. With the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV, ŠKODA introduces this model variant to the line-up of its first all-electric SUV. Customers will be able to choose from three powertrain options. The ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 60’s electric motor drives the rear wheels, produces 132 kW and has a maximum torque of 310 Nm. Its battery has a capacity of 62 kWh (58 kWh net) and allows for a range of more than 400 km* in the WLTP cycle. The ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80 is equipped with the larger 82-kWh battery (77 kWh net) and can cover more than 520 km* in the WLTP cycle. Its rear motor produces 150 kW. This battery is also fitted in the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80x. Together with a second electric motor, this SUV features all-wheel drive, has a power output of 195 kW and delivers a maximum torque of 425 Nm. This variant’s maximum range is more than 500 km* in the WLTP cycle.

*preliminary data

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: ŠKODA