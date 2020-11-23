The notices convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. shareholders on January 4, 2021 have been filed in the official bulletin of legal notices

The Managing Board of Peugeot S.A. has decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on Monday January 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. in order to approve the merger transaction with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”).

A special meeting of PSA shareholders holding double voting rights will also be held on Monday January 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. in order to deliberate on the operation.

The agenda and the draft resolutions that will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders as well as the terms of participation in these meetings were made public today in the official bulletin of legal notices (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires – “BALO”), and are available on the Group’s website at the “General Meeting” section.

The Company informs its shareholders that, in light of the Covid-19 epidemic and the fight against its spread, the Company may modify the terms of participation in these meetings by deciding to hold such meetings without the physical presence of shareholders.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section of the Company’s website that is dedicated to the General Meeting in order to obtain all the up-to-date information on the procedures for participating in these meetings.

Groupe PSA also announces that the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by FCA with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) in connection with the merger of FCA and PSA was declared effective by the Commission on November 20, 2020.

SOURCE: PSA Group