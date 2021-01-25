The new ŠKODA KUSHAQ: made for the world, in India

By unveiling the KUSHAQ, ŠKODA AUTO heralds a new era for the Indian market. The mid-size SUV boasts ŠKODA’s typical, generous amount of space and will be available with a choice of two efficient TSI engines. It is the Czech brand’s first production model that is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform – an MQB variant specially adapted by ŠKODA AUTO for India that will also be used for other Volkswagen Group models on the Indian market. This car combines traditional ŠKODA qualities such as striking design, plenty of comfort, high level of safety, and state of the-art infotainment systems with the preferences of Indian customers. The new KUSHAQ will celebrate its world premiere on the Indian subcontinent in March 2021.

Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said: “The launch of our new ŠKODA KUSHAQ marks the beginning of a new era for ŠKODA AUTO on the Indian subcontinent. It’s the region where we oversee all Volkswagen Group activities within the scope of the INDIA 2.0 project. The KUSHAQ marks the start of a model offensive consisting of four new mid-size ŠKODA and Volkswagen models. All of these vehicles will be based on the MQB-A0-IN variant of the modular transverse matrix, which ŠKODA AUTO has specifically adapted to meet the needs of the Indian market. I’m very confident that this model will appeal to our Indian customers.”

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, added: “The introduction of the all-new ŠKODA KUSHAQ is the first of several launches as part of the INDIA 2.0 project. Developed in India with the sophisticated, demanding consumer requirements in mind, the forthcoming launches of models based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform is something we’re very proud of. The ŠKODA KUSHAQ has been built using extensive on-ground intelligence and has been localised to offer tremendous value without any compromise in our legendary quality.”

SOURCE: ŠKODA