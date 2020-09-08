The new Mercedes-Benz Arocs in London – with a focus on safety

As a specialist in waste management, LondonEnergy is on the move in the tight streets of the British capital. Here it is especially important to complete the task as well and safely as possible. LondonEnergy has thus added five Mercedes-Benz Arocs of the latest generation to their fleet. Equipped with features such as Active Brake Assist 5, which can react to moving pedestrians in the monitored area and then automatically brake the vehicle, or the intuitively operable multimedia cockpit and the MirrorCam which helps improve all-round visibility, the new Mercedes-Benz Arocs sets benchmarks especially in terms of safety.

SOURCE: Daimler