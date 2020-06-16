The new Mercedes-AMG E 63: Digital world premiere of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+ models

In the fourth episode of the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL news format, Mercedes-AMG dynamically presents the new E 63 4MATIC+ models (combined fuel consumption: 11.9-11.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 273-265 g/km)1 on the test track at the Testing and Technology Center in Immendingen. The fully overhauled sedan and wagon offer an enhanced driving experience with an updated exterior design, upgraded interior with the AMG-specific MBUX infotainment system, fine-tuned chassis and optimized aerodynamics. “Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #4 – The new Mercedes-AMG E 63” will be broadcast in a media special on Thursday, June 18th 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) on the digital platform Mercedes me media at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital and will be available afterwards as video on demand.

Drummond Jacoy, Director Vehicle Development at Mercedes-AMG, will also provide insights into the development and road-testing process of the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach. In addition, comprehensive press material with press releases, pictures and video will be available for download on Mercedes me media on June 18th, 2020.

The new series Meet Mercedes DIGITAL is an innovative news format on Mercedes me media. Similar to a news program, it regularly presents a current topic, illustrates background stories and lets experts have their say. The hosted episodes feature talks in a studio setting and reports from production plants or test tracks.

1 The stated figures were determined according to the prescribed measuring method. These are the NEDC CO2 figures as defined by Art. 2 No. 1 of the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption was calculated on the basis of these figures.

SOURCE: Daimler