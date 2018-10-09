The new ISUZU D-MAX fury, soon to be unleashed

Isuzu UK, the pick-up professionals, is pleased to announce the launch of the New Isuzu D-Max Fury. An extremely striking, comfortable and hardworking pick-up. A limited volume of this head turning pick-up is being produced so Isuzu has made the Fury available to pre-order early (now) however Fury will not be arriving in dealerships until January 2019.

With an extensive range of unique features, inside and out, the Isuzu D-Max Fury truly makes a statement. Sporting the head-turning Magma Red paint finish, complemented by the bold 18″ dark grey alloy wheels and radiator grille with its striking red Isuzu badge, the Fury is a unique vehicle with a strong road presence. Its premium custom designed interior helps create a fun, capable and luxurious blend of uncompromising style. The New Isuzu D-Max Fury is available with manual or automatic transmission.

Fury will feature the following key specification as standard:

Exterior:

Dark Grey Radiator Grill with red Isuzu badge, Dark Grey 18” Alloy Wheels, Gun Metal Side Steps, Folding, Heated, Cosmic Black Door Mirrors with Side Indicator Repeaters, Black Door Handles & Tailgate Handle and Fury exterior decal.

Interior:

Cloth Upholstery with a Dark Grey Interior, Red overstitching on soft pad armrests and steering wheel, Fury Branded Carpet Mats.

Equipment:

Manual Air Conditioning, Reversing Camera, 7″ Multifunction Colour Touchscreen, CD Player and Front & Rear USB Ports.

For an additional £1,000 + VAT, there is an optional distinctive Black & Red Fury Leather Upholstery available. There’s also a whole host of other accessories to choose from.

In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Fury retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5-year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.

Pricing for the New Isuzu D-Max Fury starts at only £22,499 CVOTR (Exc. VAT).

For more information on the Isuzu D-Max range please visit www.Isuzu.co.uk for details of your local dealership.

SOURCE: ISUZU