The New Fiat Topolino: the cutest way to electrify cities!

Fiat has unveiled the name and first image of its new sustainable urban mobility solution: the Topolino.

The all-electric Fiat Topolino quadricycle is ready to contribute to expanding urban electric mobility and bring all the optimism of its namesake to an accessible, all-electric version that encapsulates all the coolness of the Fiat 500. This renowned and evocative name is what paved the way for urban mobility and immediately calls the first Fiat 500 to mind, the iconic car that revolutionized the concept of the motor vehicle. Produced by Fiat from 1936 to 1955, the Fiat 500, commonly known as “Topolino”, literally invented the idea of mobility for the people.

The new Topolino perfectly embodies the Fiat’s dolce vita and Italian spirit. As a car that aims to bring a smile, the Topolino brings a new conception of the dolce vita to the city streets, one which is made up of joy, optimism, and fun. The new quadricycle is a new electric mobility device which has been designed for a wide audience, including the youngest customers, families and city lovers.

It is perfectly suitable for the city and people looking for a sustainable and fresh mobility solution, fitting in with Fiat’s democratic mission of providing urban sustainable mobility solutions which are accessible to everyone. Catering to young generations, the Topolino is more than a mobility device. Thanks to its charming design which is fit for every generation, it will make young people fall in love with cars again.

Moreover, the new Fiat Topolino will play a socially active role in promoting electric mobility in cities and a special role in creating a personal mobility solution for the entire family.

The upcoming launch marks yet another step in the brand’s push towards electrification and is perfectly in line with Fiat’s vision of “It’s only green when it’s green for all”. After all, Fiat’s daily work as an automobile manufacturer is to rethink city driving and make it more sustainable and accessible to everyone, and the new Topolino, with its cool design, will be the perfect vehicle to develop sustainable mobility.

SOURCE: Stellantis