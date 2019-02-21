The new Audi SQ5 TDI: Instant performance thanks to electric powered compressor

The 3.0 V6 TDI engine in the new Audi SQ5 TDI combines instant and supreme power with high efficiency. 255 kW (347 hp) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) – this massive torque is available continuously across a broad range from 2,500 to 3,100 rpm. The V6 diesel accelerates the sports SUV to highway speed in 5.1 seconds on its way to an electrically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). In the NEDC it consumes between 6.6 – 6.8 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers (35.6 – 34.6 US mpg), corresponding to 172 – 177 grams of CO2 per kilometer (276.8 – 284.9 g/mi). The SQ5 TDI is certified according to the Euro 6d-temp emission standard.

Audi has systematically refined the drive concept from the full-size SQ7 TDI* for the new SQ5 TDI. The 48-volt main electrical system includes an electric powered compressor (EPC) and a mild hybrid system. Energy is stored in a compact lithium-ion battery with an electrical capacity of 10 Ah located beneath the luggage compartment floor. An AC/DC converter connects the conventional 12-volt electrical system.

New assistant for the turbocharger: the EPC

The electric powered compressor is the ideal assistant for the turbocharger. It helps out whenever the exhaust gas flow provides too little energy to drive the turbocharger, i.e. when starting off and accelerating in the low-rev range up to 1,650 rpm. High torque is available immediately with no turbo lag whenever the driver needs it, whether starting off, passing or exiting a curve. In everyday driving situations, the early and rapid torque development made possible by the technology keeps revs and fuel consumption low.

The electric powered compressor is located in the intake air path downstream of the intercooler and close to the engine. If the load demand from the accelerator is high but there is still too little boost from the turbocharger, the EPC comes into play. A compact electric motor with an output of 7 kW accelerates the compressor wheel to 65,000 rpm in roughly 300 milliseconds, producing a relative boost pressure of 1.4 bar.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Audi