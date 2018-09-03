The new Abarth 595 range – performance and style

The brand with the Scorpion badge is introducing the new Abarth 595 range, which embodies the evolution of their most iconic model. Two new colours have been introduced to the range, Adrenaline Green on the 595 Competizione and Trofeo, with Asphalt Grey available on the Turismo. The new Record Monza Active exhaust is introduced as a standard feature on the 595 Competizione and Trofeo, featuring an active valve controlled by a Sport button. When pressed, the Sport button opens the exhaust valve and the engine rumble becomes deeper and bolder. The driver can choose a more composed engine sound or a tougher, sportier – and more traditionally Abarth – roar.

Available in a choice of hatchback or convertible, the new 595 range features four versions – 595, 595 Trofeo, 595 Turismo and 595 Competizione. All Abarth 595 models come with a Euro 6D-Temp compliant 1.4 T-Jet engine with power levels ranging from 145hp to 180hp to satisfy all customer needs. With attention to detail and advanced engineering, the 595 is a model capable of expressing the two personalities of the brand – performance and style. The four different versions of the new 595 range are all compact, light, agile and unparalleled in terms of customisation.

The 595 Competizione is more radical and designed for performance and no-compromise sports car fans, the 595 Turismo embraces the style and comfort typical of Italian Gran Turismos. There is plenty of focus on details, with premium leather interiors and Urban Pack which consists of dusk sensor, rain sensor and parking sensors.

Distinctive yet affordable, the 595 is Abarth’s entry-level model and offers all the standard equipment needed to deliver the thrilling driving pleasures typical of the brand with the Scorpion badge. For instance, the 595 has a flat-bottom steering wheel with a satin chrome centre stripe. A Sport button which, in this case, adjusts maximum torque output, the power steering and accelerator pedal settings. The braking system is specific to Abarth and ensures top-notch safety by fitting ventilated 284mm discs on the front and 240mm discs on the rear. The 595 Trofeo is the special series filled with plenty of performance-oriented equipment, such as Abarth Telemetry to monitor performance at all times and Koni rear suspension with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology to optimise the driving experience and ensure greater road-holding, handling and stability.

The Abarth 695 Rivale remains available in the complete model range. The aim of the 695 Rivale is to go beyond the traditional values of Abarth by embracing the unique allure of Riva. Its style is inspired by the Riva “56 Rivale” open, one of the most elegant and fastest yachts the Sarnico yard has ever built. The Abarth 695 Rivale has its own exclusive livery, the two-tone Riva Evening Blue and Shark Grey paintwork, with the touch of two aquamarine stripes which is reminiscent of the “beauty line” drawn on a yacht hull.

One range, two personalities – performance and style

All models in the Abarth 595 Range include feature that underline their sporting nature and boost performance. To further enhance its looks, specific bumper inserts have also been created for each trim level, Matt Black on the 595, body coloured on the 595 Turismo and an Anthracite Grey finish on the 595 Competizione. The range features poly-elliptical headlights with LED daytime running lights as standard, Xenon headlights are also available as an option.

The flat-bottomed steering wheel was designed to offer increased grip while feeling comfortable. The dashboard, which has always been one of the most iconic elements of the 595, is customised for each version. The 595 dashboard matches the exterior body colour, the 595 Turismo has a Satin Grey dashboard and the 595 Competizione comes with one in Anthracite Grey. The instrument panel retains its sporty feel and the white backlit turbo pressure gauge to make it easier to read.

Abarth 595 Competizione

The Abarth 595 Competizione is the pinnacle of performance. It delivers 180hp and now comes fitted with the new Active Record Monza exhaust as standard, which can also be equipped with an optional mechanical self-locking differential (Abarth D.A.M.). This exclusive feature is derived directly from the experience gained developing the 695 Biposto. Abarth D.A.M. exploits the full potential of the car and improves the traction in fast driving conditions. The mechanical self-locking differential ensures optimal torque transfer between the two front wheels. Equipped with this, the car can corner with even greater precision, improving the driving performance on the track.

The 595 Competizione is also equipped with comfortable and supportive shell-shaped “Abarth Corsa by Sabelt” seats. The Abarth 595 Competizione accelerates from zero to 62mph in 6.7 seconds. The car uses a Brembo braking system with 4-piston aluminium monobloc fixed callipers. Red callipers are standard, with the option to change to either grey, black or yellow, and are paired with self-ventilating, perforated 305mm discs. The road-holding is enhanced by the Koni FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) shock absorbers, standard on both front and rear for enhanced handling and stability.

The Sport button can be used to adjust various parameters of the car, such as torque delivery and power steering calibration, for a more direct feel and a less invasive intervention of the electronics, as well as managing the Record Monza exhaust. The system adjusts engine response to the accelerator pedal and the TFT instrument panel switches to a racing configuration. The new “Adrenaline Green” livery can be paired with a black roof, as well as carbon fibre mirror caps and front inserts (available November 18), to reassert the cars racing credentials. The racing inspired interior can be also be further enhanced with optional red or yellow seat belts.

Abarth 595 Turismo

Abarth 595 Turismo is designed for drivers who want comfort and style. Under the bonnet, the engine delivers 165hp, offering a power-to-weight ratio of 6.3kg/hp and acceleration from zero to 62mph in 7.3 seconds. Inside, it features crafted Abarth leather sports seats and door panel inserts, the perfect complement for the elegant style of 595 Turismo. The Turismo now comes with the new Urban Pack as standard which includes parking sensors, rain sensor and dusk sensor, designed to make your drive even more comfortable.

The exclusive new Asphalt Grey Matt livery reasserts the stylish a nature of the 595 Turismo. The advanced technical carbon fibre front splitter and carbon mirror caps are available as an option (available November 18). The Turismo embraces performance with Koni FSD rear shock absorbers and the 17-inch Gran Turismo light alloy wheels, which increase the ventilated surface to deliver better heat dissipation, allowing for more constant braking performance. Other standard features on the Abarth 595 Turismo include satin chrome trim and mirror caps and tinted windows to emphasise the sportiness and driving experience typical of an Italian Gran Turismo.

Abarth 595 Trofeo

The performance-oriented 595 Trofeo comes with 160hp and offers a wide range of options to further customise your car. Like the Competizione, the 595 Trofeo is also equipped with the new Active Record Monza exhaust, Abarth sports seats and 17-inch sports alloy wheels. It also comes with Apple CarPlay and Google Android AutoTM and Uconnect™ 7-inch, equipped with a high-definition screen, navigation and DAB digital radio. It is complete with Abarth Telemetry, an integrated system that measures performance on each of the circuits loaded on the system, to analyse lap times and study driving technique. It is also customisable, offering the possibility to record new tracks and store them for later to compare performance.

Abarth 595

The Abarth 595 has been synonymous with small car, big performance driving for the past fifty-five years. Abarth 595 is the model that invites drivers to embrace the tuning and upgrading concept and get behind the wheel of a car offering exhilarating performance and unmistakable style. Features such as front end with large air scoop, pronounced diffusor on the rear bumper, 16-inch alloy wheels and racing dashboard complement the look and promise the performance delivered by the 1.4 T-jet 145hp engine.

All versions of the 1.4 T-jet engine in the 595 range are Euro 6D-TEMP compliant. As standard, all variants are paired with a mechanical five-speed gearbox but they can be optionally fitted with an Abarth robotised sequential gearbox with shift paddles.

In the Sixties, the Abarth 595 was immediately successful as a result of its extraordinary performance, unusual for such a small car. When telling his life story, Carlo Abarth used to say that “engines, cars, races, automotive passion and speed” were like “a wonderful madness that turned us into enthusiasts seeking to go faster, with ever perfected mechanics.” These words are part of Abarth’s manifesto still today and show how seeking performance is a genuine lifestyle, even more than a passion.

New Active Record Monza exhaust

One of the most exciting new features is the new Record Monza exhaust. The most recent development debuting on the new 595 range is the active valve controlled by a Sport button on the dashboard. The opening of the exhaust valve was previously based on exhaust gas pressure but can now be actively controlled and the driver can choose either a more composed engine sound or a bolder, sportier – more traditionally Abarth – rumble. The new Active Record Monza exhaust is standard on 595 Competizione and 595 Trofeo and its powerful, aggressive roar is the result of a perfect combination of technology and design.

Infotainment



The 595, the 595 Competizione and the 595 Turismo are equipped with Uconnect™ 5-inch DAB Radio with touchscreen and Uconnect Live services as standard equipment. Uconnect™ 7-inch HD, standard on the 595 Trofeo, is a fast platform complete with high-definition screen, navigation and DAB digital radio.

Apple CarPlay™ and Google Android Auto are available as an option with Uconnect 7-inch. Customers can quickly and easily access the functions and content of their smartphones on the touchscreen on their new Abarth 595.

The advanced and powerful BeatsAudio™ system with seven speakers is being introduced and will win over even the most demanding music lovers. Developed in collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre, the BeatsAudioTM system boasts an impressive total output of 480watts and features a digital eight-channel amplifier, integrating an advanced equalisation algorithm capable of recreating the entire sound spectrum that an artist experiences during studio recording. The Beats AudioTMsound system has two dome tweeters installed in the front pillars, two 165mm midwoofers in the front doors, two full-range 165mm speakers in the rear side panels and one 200mm subwoofer in the middle of the boot in the spare wheel compartment.

The new Abarth 595 range is available to order now priced from £15,980 OTR. For more information on the 595 range visit www.abarthcars.co.uk or to find your nearest retailer visit www.abarthcars.co.uk/find-a-retailer.

Model OTR Price Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 145hp £15,980 Abarth 595C 1.4 T-Jet 145hp £17,980 Abarth 595 Trofeo 1.4 T-Jet 160hp £18,480 Abarth 595C Trofeo 1.4 T-Jet 160hp £20,480 Abarth 595 Turismo 1.4 T-Jet 165hp £19,180 Abarth 595 Turismo 1.4 T-Jet 165hp MTA £20,530 Abarth 595C Turismo 1.4 T-Jet 165hp £21,180 Abarth 595C Turismo 1.4 T-Jet 165hp MTA £22,530 Abarth 595 Competizione 1.4 T-Jet 180hp £21,280 Abarth 595 Competizione 1.4 T-Jet 180hp MTA £22,630 Abarth 595C Competizione 1.4 T-Jet 180hp £23,280 Abarth 595C Competizione 1.4 T-Jet 180hp MTA £24,630

