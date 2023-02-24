The new 508, sedan, SW and Peugeot Sport Engineered: the new face of attraction

With the new 508, available in sedan, SW and PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED versions, PEUGEOT reveals a new design for its top-of-the-range silhouettes

Allure.

With the new 508, available in sedan, SW and Peugeot Sport Engineered versions, Peugeot reveals a new design for its top-of-the-range silhouettes. The front end is innovative with even more dynamism and bears the brand’s new emblem at its heart.

The new 508 bring modernity by fully integrating the grille motif into the volume of the bumper

These models feature a new signature lighting system with three claws at the front. They are integrated into the extremely slim Matrix LED headlamps with their unique design fitted to all versions.

At the rear, the new LED lights incorporate the signature 3-claw design with scrolling indicators.

Matthias Hossann, Peugeot Design Director:” Peugeot reinforces its technological and feline identity with the radical character of the new 508. Ultra-thin headlamps and the 3-claw signature are part of a grille that blends into the bumper, making for a spectacular the front end”.

In the new 508 and 508 SW passenger compartment, there is a clear move upmarket with emphasis placed on the quality and modernity of the materials used in the new upholstery, as well as a new, streamlined gearbox control for a better experience and greater ergonomics.

On board the new 508, the Peugeot i-Cockpit® boasts even more technology! Thanks to the new Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced infotainment system equipped with a 10-inch high-definition central screen, connected navigation, natural language voice recognition, wireless connectivity and over-the-air updating.

Emotion.

The 508s represent the best of Peugeot in terms of driving pleasure and comfort, of course complemented by driving assistance systems that provide safety and calm. These include:

Night Vision, which alerts drivers to any animals, pedestrians or cyclists in the lane before they appear in the high beam,

Semi-autonomous Level 2 driving, consisting of Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Lane Keeping Assist,

HD cameras for parking assistance,

for parking assistance, Controlled suspension with 3 modes (Normal, Comfort and Sport)

Excellence.

The range of engines powering the new Peugeot 508 and 508 SW includes two rechargeable hybrid versions, a new 180bhp and a 225bhp version, a 130bhp petrol version and a 130bhp diesel version. All engines are combined with the 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox.

The standard-bearer of neo-performance, the 508 Peugeot SPORT ENGINEERED plug-in hybrid version has 360bhp and 4-wheel drive.

Phil York, Peugeot Marketing and Communications Director:

“Peugeot’s history is inextricably linked with motorsport, and our involvement in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the Peugeot 9X8 is proof of this.It is clear that the rules of the game have changed: Electrification, including in the world of racing, has become a symbol of modernity, performance and efficiency.The new 508 Peugeot SPORT ENGINEERED builds on these achievements, while modernising its design, its badge and its infotainment system.”

To be found in video: https://youtu.be/3KkPzjgAYrM

1.The customers

The new 508s are consistent with the values and concerns of customers looking for a vehicle with a sporty and dynamic silhouette, offering a real on-board experience, without compromising on technology and connectivity. Customers are more environmentally aware and are looking for efficient engines and driving pleasure. The new 508 SW adds the practicality of its elegant silhouette to its family appeal for younger customers.

2.Allure: a dynamic and modern silhouette

These new 508s make the front end more modern by fully integrating the grille motif into the volume of the bumper, with evolving patterns and the use of body colour to further assert this new design.

The new Peugeot crest is naturally in the centre of the grille, with the pattern radiating outwards from this signature.

The front end also has a less stratified design, adding to the more modern look. The beam disappears inside the grille and gives the silhouette a smoother look.

On the 508 Peugeot SPORT ENGINEERED version, the grille is precise, alternating between glossy and textured black, sharp and feline. The Kryptonite signature with three claws stands alone at the end of the bonnet.

Matrix LED technology, standard across the range, optimises the design of the headlamps, which are extremely slim to support a feline look, sharper than ever before on a Peugeot. These headlamps were designed in a single piece and represent a technological achievement by integrating the new DRL signature with 3 claws and a 3D effect that adds depth.

The new 508s are based a long wheelbase of 2.79m and overall length of 4.75m (Saloon) and 4.79m (SW), for a width of 1.86m with the mirrors folded down.

Side-on, the natural vibrancy of the new 508 and 508 SW is enhanced by a new aluminium wheel, named EPHERRA, with a diameter of 18 inches and a diamond pattern that combines design and efficiency.

All the aluminium wheels are fitted with a 5-spoke wheel centre stamped with the Peugeot crest with the wheel nuts completely concealed..

The front, side and rear badges of the new 508 are more modern with new typography and a new Basalt Grey colour.

At the rear, the light signature is a reinterpretation of the three claws theme in a more horizontal and dynamic version. These full LED lights with scrolling flashing are standard across the entire range.

The emblem has been replaced by a dark Basalte Grey “Peugeot” badge that extends across the entire width of the central black strip. This contributes to modernising and visually broadening the rear end.

7 colours, including 3 new ones, will be available for the new Peugeot 508:

Okenite White (new colour),

Eclipse Blue (new colour),

Titanium Grey (new colour),

Selenium Grey (now available on all versions),

Artense Grey,

Elixir Red,

Perla Nera Black.

The new Peugeot 508 and 508 SW will be available in 3 trim levels:

ALLURE

GT

Peugeot SPORT ENGINEERED, with an exclusive engine.

3.Emotion behind the wheel: the Peugeot i-Cockpit®

Inside the passenger compartment, the Peugeot i-Cockpit® is one of the strongest features. For a decade, it has been nurtured and modernised with each new generation. With the new 508, it leaves its mark in terms of ergonomics, quality, practicality and technology with a new infotainment system, the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced.

The compact steering wheel is a feature of the Peugeot i-Cockpit® and increases driving pleasure tenfold by offering unique agility and precision of movement.

The steering wheel has the new coat of arms at its centre and houses the controls for the multimedia system (audio sources, telephone) as well as the volume and voice control.

Located at eye level just above the steering wheel, the digital cluster can be fully customised and personalised, with new display modes (TomTom Connected Navigation, Radio/Media, Driving Aids, Energy Flow, etc.) that can be changed directly from the steering wheel.

In the centre of the dashboard is the central 10-inch high-definition touch screen, slightly pointing towards the driver (“driver oriented”), which optimises driving ergonomics without excluding the passenger from reading or using it.

You will find refined piano keys below the centre screen providing shortcuts to the main menu, climate settings, applications, driving aids, telephone, media and vehicle settings.

The centre console features a sleek new design with a new automatic gear selector. The driver can select the different modes of the 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox with a single touch.

For hybrid engines, the Brake mode (B) is used to activate regenerative braking. For the petrol version, it is replaced by a Manual mode (M), which allows the gear to be selected manually using the paddles behind the steering wheel.

In addition, there is a Driving Modes selector, which allows the driver to choose different types of driving (Electric, Eco, Hybrid, Normal, Sport and 4WD) depending on the engine. The selected mode also affects the firmness of the controlled suspension (Normal, Sport and Comfort) when this equipment is available.

4.Emotion connected: the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced system

The new 508 offers a connected, ergonomic experience that is seamless with everyday use. The new infotainment system allows each driver, according to his or her skills and desires, to enjoy the best of the smartphone and car worlds. Each driver can define and maintain his or her own display, atmosphere and setting preferences. Up to eight different profiles can be stored in the system.

The mirroring feature connects the smartphone to the infotainment system wirelessly (Wi-Fi technology), and it is possible to connect two phones via Bluetooth at the same time. Four USB sockets complete the connected device (two USB-C under the armrest in row 1 and two USB-A in row 2).

The 10-inch high-definition central screen is fully customisable, with multi-windows and widgets (or shortcuts) that are easy to use and responsive like a tablet. It is easy to swipe through the menus from left to right or up and down for notifications, or with a three-finger tap to bring up the home page. Like on a smartphone, it is easy to go back to the main page at any time by pressing the “Home” piano key.

At the top of the screen, a permanent banner shows outdoor temperature information, air conditioning, position in widget pages, connectivity data, notifications and time.

The Peugeot i-Connect Advanced is equipped with a powerful and efficient TomTom® connected navigation system. For optimum readability, the map can be displayed on a full central screen. The system is updated “over the air“, i.e. directly by transmitting the data via the telecoms network.

The “OK Peugeot” natural language voice recognition command is a daily tool to improve safety and usability by providing access to all requests related to infotainment functions.

To assist users and answer their questions, the system also includes on-board documentation and tutorials.

5.Technological Emotion: driving aids

On board the new Peugeot 508, a comprehensive range of driving aids and latest-generation equipment, fed by information gathered by several cameras and numerous radars.

It makes driving, manoeuvres and journeys safer and smoother:

Adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function and adjustable inter-vehicle distance setpoint

and adjustable inter-vehicle distance setpoint Automatic emergency braking with collision warning: detects pedestrians and cyclists, day and night, from 7km/h to 140km/h.

with collision warning: detects pedestrians and cyclists, day and night, from 7km/h to 140km/h. Active Lane Departure Warning with lane departure correction.

correction. Driver Attention Alert, which detects impaired alertness over long driving times and at speeds of more than 65km/h by analysing micro-movements at the steering wheel.

which detects impaired alertness over long driving times and at speeds of more than 65km/h by analysing micro-movements at the steering wheel. Extended recognition and display of road signs on the digital cluster: stop signs, one-way signs, no overtaking signs, end of overtaking signs, in addition to the usual speed-related signs.

stop signs, one-way signs, no overtaking signs, end of overtaking signs, in addition to the usual speed-related signs. Night Vision system , which detects living creatures (pedestrians/animals) in front of the vehicle at night or in reduced visibility. The range of the system ensures detection beyond the range of the high beam, with a central infrared vision display in the digital instrument cluster located directly in the driver’s field of vision.

, which detects living creatures (pedestrians/animals) in front of the vehicle at night or in reduced visibility. The range of the system ensures detection beyond the range of the high beam, with a central infrared vision display in the digital instrument cluster located directly in the driver’s field of vision. Blind spot monitoring.

High-definition parking aid cameras.

Mirror indexing when engaging reverse gear.

when engaging reverse gear. Matrix LED headlamps for maximum use of high beam power without dazzling preceding or approaching vehicles.

for maximum use of high beam power without dazzling preceding or approaching vehicles. Controlled damping with 3 driving modes (Normal, Sport and Comfort).

Other equipment is available to make using new Peugeot 508s even easier:

Hands-free access,

Loaded arm access with the motorised boot lid,

with the motorised boot lid, Heated and defrostable windscreen ,

, Perimeter, volumetric, anti-theft alarm with deadlocks,

with deadlocks, Sunroof with velum.

6.Emotion on the road: Driving pleasure

More than ever before, driving pleasure is in the DNA of the new Peugeot 508, with exemplary road holding, top-of-the-range driving comfort, excellent driving pleasure and perfect handling. It makes rigorous use of the brand’s technologies and know-how:

The platform ensuring both great dynamic qualities and contributing to a lower weight which benefits consumption, passive safety and performance,

A reinforced body welding technique with the use of structural glue to increase rigidity and guarantee better durability,

A filtered front cradle to ensure optimum suspension ride,

A multi-link rear axle combined with a variable and controlled suspension system – with 3 modes Normal, Comfort and Sport,

Suspension settings adapted to each engine to ensure the best level of vertical comfort and mitigate any road unevenness,

Electric power steering calibrated to ensure a smooth/firm ratio for all driving situations and to provide outstanding handling.

A kerb-to-kerb turning radius of 10.8 m.

The tyre size ranges from 17 to 20 inches.

For the Peugeot Sport Engineered version, the Peugeot SPORT engineers have adapted the chassis with specific settings to achieve a very high level of comfort and handling:

Variable damping optimised with three modes (Comfort/Hybrid/Sport),

Lowered ride height, 24mm wider front and 12mm wider rear tracks,

380mm diameter front brake discs with fixed four-piston callipers,

20-inch diameter wheels with Michelin© Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

7. Emotion on board: well-being and comfort

The new Peugeot 508 offers a wide range of equipment designed to help you fully experience the joy of travel and mobility.

The front seats are particularly comfortable and have been awarded the AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) label by an independent German association of experts in ergonomics and back health. The label recognises both the ergonomics and the range of adjustment of the front seats

The seats can also be equipped with electric adjustments with two possible memory settings for the driver, as well as a pneumatic massage with eight different programs (including three new ones), and seat heating.

The seats have been designed to highlight the quality of the materials used, with two new upholsteries as standard for the ALLURE and GT trims, a TEP/Textile for the first trim level and a TEP/Alcantara® for the GT trim.

Two Nappa Leather trims (Mistral or Red) are also available as an option, with a new embossed lion in the front headrests.

On the Peugeot SPORT ENGINEERED trim level, there is specific upholstery with the addition of a Kryptonite-coloured signature thread, which also highlights the dashboard, armrests and the foam pads of the console.

Between the front seats, the centre console extends to a dedicated slot for wireless phone charging. The rest of the console is entirely devoted to storage and practicality with two large diameter cup holders. Under the armrest there are two USB C sockets (charge/data) and up to 6.4 litres of storage space.

In row 2, there are two USB A charging sockets on all levels, at the rear of the centre console.

The new Peugeot 508s have a two-part bench seat (60/40) fitted with a ski hatch as standard. In the 508 SW, there are two controls to easily fold the two sections. This system is easily accessible from the sides of the boot.

The volume of the luggage compartment is:

For the saloon, from 487 to 1537 litres.

For the SW, from 530 to 1780 litres.

For everyday practicality, the boot area is equipped with a 12V socket on the right-hand boot lid, two LED lights, a net and elastic band for storage and bag hooks.

The boot lid is motorised for easy access when your hands are full. It opens automatically…

By sweeping your foot under the bumper,

By pressing the button on the remote control key,

By pressing the external control of the tailgate,

Or by operating a push button on the dashboard.

Inside the new 508, the blue LED ambient lighting on the dashboard, front door panels and centre console provides soft light and contributes to the sophisticated atmosphere inside the car.

The air conditioning contributes to the thermal comfort of the occupants, and to ensure a healthy interior atmosphere, the 508 is equipped with the AQS (Air Quality System), which constantly monitors the quality of the air entering the passenger compartment and can automatically activate air recycling.

Developed in partnership with FOCAL®, the French brand specialising in audio, the FOCAL® Premium Hi-Fi system in the new Peugeot 508 is the fruit of several years of co-design work.

It includes 10 speakers with exclusive patented technologies:

4 TNF aluminium inverted dome tweeters,

4 woofers/mediums with Polyglass membrane and TMD (Tuned Mass Damper) suspension of 165mm,

1 Polyglass centre channel,

1 Power Flower™ subwoofer.

They are connected to a 12-way 690W amplifier (boosted class D technology).

The Peugeot and FOCAL® teams worked together to design the tailor-made locations of each speaker, in order to offer all passengers total immersion. On board, the sound stage is stable and precise, voices are clear and detailed, and bass is deep and powerful. The all-new Front-Optimized listening mode offers front seat passengers a sensational experience.

8.Excellence and efficiency: the engines

Two 2-wheel drive rechargeable hybrid engines are available:

NEW PLUG-IN HYBRID 180 e-EAT8: 2-wheel drive / combination of a 150 bhp PureTech engine (110kW) and an 81 kW electric engine coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 automatic gearbox.

PLUG-IN HYBRID 225 e-EAT8: 2-wheel drive / combination of a 180 bhp (132 kW) PureTech engine and an 81 kW electric engine coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 automatic gearbox.

A 4-wheel drive rechargeable hybrid engine is available on the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered versions, designed by Peugeot Sport:

PLUG-IN HYBRID4 360 e-EAT8: 4-wheel drive / at the front, a combination of a 200bhp (147kW) PureTech engine and an 81kW electric engine coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 automatic gearbox / at the rear, an 83kW electric engine and an energy management from the Peugeot 9X8.

The Li-ion battery of the 180, 225 and 360 plug-in hybrids have a capacity of 12.4kWh and an output of 102kW. Two types of on-board chargers are available: a 3.7kW single-phase charger as standard and, as an option, a 7.4kW single-phase charger (standard on Peugeot SPORT ENGINEERED).

The estimated charging times are as follows:

From a 7.4kW Wall Box (32A) and with the 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger,

full charging can be completed in 1 hour 40 minutes.

(32A) and with the 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger, full charging can be completed in 1 hour 40 minutes. From a reinforced socket (14A) and with the 3.7kW single-phase on-board charger,

full charging can be completed in 3h25.

(14A) and with the 3.7kW single-phase on-board charger, full charging can be completed in 3h25. From a standard socket (8A) and with the single-phase on-board charger (3.7kW),

full charging takes approximately 7.05 hours.

Three internal combustion engines are also available:

PureTech 130 EAT8: the 3-cylinder petrol engine with a capacity of 1.2 litres and 130bhp is combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox and a Stop & Start system.

engine with a capacity of 1.2 litres and 130bhp is combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox and a Stop & Start system. BlueHdi 130 EAT8: the 4-cylinder diesel engine with 1.5 litres of capacity and 130bhp is combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox and a Stop & Start system.

engine with 1.5 litres of capacity and 130bhp is combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox and a Stop & Start system. Puretech 218 EAT8: Only for export destinations (Africa, Middle East, Asia), a 4-cylinder, 1.6-litre petrol engine with 218bhp that complies with the pollution control regulations in the countries concerned and is combined with the 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox.

It should be noted that the engines in Europe comply with the latest €6.e pollution control regulations and all are equipped with the 8-speed automatic gearbox, a guarantee of peace of mind and efficiency.

9.Excellence and everyday pleasure: services

Depending on the country of sale, the new Peugeot 508s can be purchased on the Brand’s online sales site, a 100% digital purchase (“Selling Online”) that is fully secure. Customers can purchase their new vehicle, trade in their old vehicle and finance their new vehicle from their smartphone, tablet or PC. Each customer will have the freedom to choose to have their vehicle delivered to their home free of charge.

In order to support its customers in the energy transition, the Peugeot brand offers a range of services based on several pillars:

Peugeot Easy-Charge provides access to different charging solutions for electrified vehicles:

A range of home or workplace charging solutions , via a wide range of equipment (reinforced socket, Wallbox, Smart Wallbox, etc.), a diagnosis to assess the required electrical installation and the best charging solution, as well as the final installation, thanks to recommended partners.

, via a wide range of equipment (reinforced socket, Wallbox, Smart Wallbox, etc.), a diagnosis to assess the required electrical installation and the best charging solution, as well as the final installation, thanks to recommended partners. A public charging point offer via Free2Move eSolutions, allowing access to a network of more than 350,000 charging points across Europe: selection of charging points according to distance, speed and charging price.

Peugeot Easy-care is designed to reassure buyers on their customer journey and help them enjoy their car with complete peace of mind with:

New simulators and digital journeys to help find out more about the secrets of electric mobility on the Peugeot brand websites,

to help find out more about the secrets of electric mobility on the Peugeot brand websites, Adapted service contracts and roadside assistance , which can be included in a single financing package to allow the customer to enjoy their vehicle with complete peace of mind,

, which can be included in a single financing package to allow the customer to enjoy their vehicle with complete peace of mind, A battery capacity certificate after a service , to make it easier to resell an electric vehicle by guaranteeing the level of capacity of its battery.

, to make it easier to resell an electric vehicle by guaranteeing the level of capacity of its battery. The battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000km.

And last but not least, you can use the smartphone application MyPeugeot® to:

Launch or schedule a thermal pre-conditioning. This feature not only provides more comfort but, when the vehicle is plugged in, it allows you to optimise the range (faster convergence of the temperature set point during the start-up phases) by optimally anticipating the temperature setting of the battery operation.

This feature not only provides more comfort but, when the vehicle is plugged in, it allows you to optimise the range (faster convergence of the temperature set point during the start-up phases) by optimally anticipating the temperature setting of the battery operation. Check, schedule, launch or defer the battery charge. remotely. In addition to saving a considerable amount of time, this is also a way of not spending or consuming more than necessary. The instructions sent to the vehicle are in real time.

remotely. In addition to saving a considerable amount of time, this is also a way of not spending or consuming more than necessary. The instructions sent to the vehicle are in real time. Recommend a virtual maintenance booklet that makes it possible to keep all the invoices and memorise the list of services carried out on the vehicle within the networks, in an electronic file. In addition to being environmentally-friendly, this is very useful when you want to sell your vehicle and increase its price. It provides reassurance to a future buyer and ensures a quick resale.

that makes it possible to keep all the invoices and memorise the list of services carried out on the vehicle within the networks, in an electronic file. In addition to being environmentally-friendly, this is very useful when you want to sell your vehicle and increase its price. It provides reassurance to a future buyer and ensures a quick resale. Remotely sending of previous journeys you have made to your on-board navigation system on your smartphone is one of the ways to save time when starting your vehicle. Just like finding a parking space quickly on public roads once the journey is over. Not to mention that you no longer need to type on a keyboard to make yourself understood and risk having a crash. The navigation system is pre-programmed to analyse and execute your spoken instructions.

The new Peugeot 508s will arrive on the market in sumer 2023. They will be produced in France, at the Mulhouse plant.

