‘The Mahindra Classics’ campaign commemorates rich automotive heritage of the Mahindra Group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today unveiled a new brand communication campaign and logo – ‘The Mahindra Classics’, to commemorate the rich automotive heritage of the Mahindra Group and its deep connection with, and contribution to, seven decades of India’s automotive history.

It is the story of our nation’s soul, the country’s spirit of enterprise and India’s growing global stature. Ever since the first vehicle rolled off Mahindra’s assembly lines back in 1949, Mahindra’s SUVs have traveled through time, commemorating both the past and the present. Our SUVs have always stood their ground, from protecting the freedom of this great nation with purpose-built military vehicles since the 1950s, to becoming an exploration and lifestyle icon since the 1970s.

Since 1969, Mahindra vehicles built in India have also been exported to other countries around the world. These Classics have created new roads by being authentic symbols of the spirit of adventure like no other. Young, adventurous India today is a true reflection of the spirit of Mahindra Classics.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “The Mahindra Classics campaign is our tribute to the rich automotive heritage of Mahindra. This campaign will help people relive their fond memories with brand Mahindra. It will also provide them with a glimpse of our journey – how we started and what we are today. We wish to narrate the stories of how people who have owned Mahindra SUVs have experienced their vehicles, like no one has done before.”

Mr. Nakra further elaborated, “The Mahindra Classics are the embodiment of our legacy and our spirit of blazing a trail where no one has been before. Not many vehicles in India share the same emotional connect and iconic status as our vehicles do.”

The campaign further aims to narrate and propagate stories of how people who have owned Mahindra SUVs, have explored a life that few had attempted to live before. The campaign will be amplified across all major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and will engage in a very interesting and unique way with consumers. It will invite them to participate in quizzes and win prizes, share their stories and be a part of this exclusive heritage campaign.

SOURCE: Mahindra