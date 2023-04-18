The last of them: 2024 Stinger Tribute Limited Edition arrives at Kia dealers

Tribute Edition bows out with optional exclusive Steel Matte Gray exterior color1 and sport-focused enhancements inside the cabin

It’s the end of an era for the Stinger fastback sedan, as Kia America announces the arrival of the Stinger Tribute Limited Edition at dealerships nationwide. Limited to just 440 units in the U.S.3 (and only 1,000 worldwide), the Stinger Tribute Edition ends its six-year production run with unique upgrades that distinctly set it apart from other Stingers. Existing Kia customers and hand raisers will be among the first to be notified of the Stinger Tribute’s availability at dealers.

“While it may be the end of the road for Stinger, its legacy lives on through our innovative products, both current and forthcoming,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “A catalyst that set off Kia’s advancements in engineering and driving dynamics, the Stinger ultimately put the brand on the map among enthusiast drivers. Thanks to our learnings from the Stinger, we were able to develop adrenaline-inducing products like the EV6 GT – which recently won the 2023 World Performance Car of the Year award – so giving it a proper send off with this commemorative edition felt absolutely necessary.”

The Stinger Tribute Edition builds on the already comprehensive package offered on the 2023 Stinger GT2, which features a 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 and optional all-wheel drive4. Painted in either Ascot Green or newly available Steel Matte Gray1, the Stinger Tribute Edition accentuates the design details of the Stinger by adding black-accented details, including exhaust tips, Brembo brake calipers, side mirrors, and model-exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the Stinger Tribute Edition is enhanced with Terracotta Nappa leather-trimmed seats emblazoned with a custom logo, a synthetic suede headliner, and simulated carbon fiber interior trim. Each of the Stinger Tribute Edition sedans produced will have its own numbered door sill plate3.

“We want to give our loyal customers a jump on the opportunity to own this ultra exclusive Stinger Tribute Edition,” said Eric Watson, Vice President of Sales, Kia America. “By notifying them of the Stinger’s arrival first, along with hand raisers who have expressed interest in the iconic sport sedan, we anticipate this customer base will flock to dealers to snag the last of the Stingers.”

