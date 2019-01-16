The Isuzu D-Max picks-up yet another award in 2019!

The multi award-winning Isuzu D-Max has just been awarded ‘Pick-up of the Year’ 2019 by Pick-up & 4×4 Pro, a testimony to our ongoing desire to provide the best working pick-up for professionals. This is hot on the heels of being crowned What Van? ‘Pick-up of the Year’ for the second consecutive year (2018 & 2019) and Pick-up of the Year in the Commercial Fleet Awards!

The Isuzu D-Max was awarded Pick-up of The Year for 2019 with the Pick-up & 4×4 Pro praising both its substance and style. The Isuzu D-Max emerged victorious, beating strong competition from rivals in a highly contested sector. Judges were impressed by the economy and refinement of the innovative 164 PS turbo diesel engine, that provides impressive performance and builds upon the Isuzu D-Max’s reliable workhorse character.

With a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and over 1 tonne payload, the Isuzu D-Max was also praised for providing a quieter, more economical driving experience. The 1.9L turbo diesel engine meets Euro 6 standards without the need for the addition of AdBlue, unlike most of the Isuzu D-Max’s competitors.

The breadth of the Isuzu D-Max range also impressed judges; with single, extended and double-cab formats available, as well as a wide choice of trim levels. Coupled with the attractive five-year/125,000-mile warranty package and 5 years’ roadside assistance (in the UK & Europe), the Isuzu D-Max proved it was truly built for the professionals who use it.

Pick-up & 4×4 Pro said of the win: ‘The D-Max is utilitarian at its core and doesn’t try to disguise it, which is charming and endearing, yet it is still perfectly civilised regardless. And that is why we comfortably chose it as our Pick-up of the Year for 2019.’

Isuzu UK Head of Marketing George Wallis commented: “This 2019 Pick-up of the year is our 10th award in the last 12 months for the Isuzu D-Max and is a testimony to the great product which our customers already love and trust. Isuzu is proud to make reliable and quality vehicles for the professionals that need them, and this award highlights the Isuzu truly is a step above the rest.”

Following an already hugely successful 2018 for the award-winning Isuzu D-Max, winning the second Pick-up of the Year” for 2019 already, is a fitting start to the New Year.

SOURCE: Isuzu