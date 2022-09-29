The in-house developed powertrain of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new benchmarks

No bought-in parts: The new powerful AI-PT permanent magnet synchronous electric motor of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is a complete in-house development with many special technical features that make it one of the best in its class

There are only a few weeks left until the premiere of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV, which has already been successfully launched in Europe, has not only been revised in terms of body shape, but also in terms of powertrain. For the first time, a self-developed electric motor is used based on the MAS platform (More Adaptable Structure).

Efficiency is the key to success. Achieving the best possible energy utilization is therefore the highest goal for the research and development team at Aiways in Jiading. The drive unit was already impressive in the Aiways U5 SUV. The particularly high-speed unit – at 16,000 revolutions per minute, its value is around 25 percent higher than comparable machines – can be smaller and lighter thanks to its large usable speed range, because it uses less magnetically active material. A good 15 percent of the weight of the optimized permanent magnet synchronous electric machine has been saved, most of which is accounted for by rare earth ores.

The new AI-PT: Competitive advantage through best possible integration

On this basis, the next step has now been taken with the new AI-PT in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. The new engine, which was not only developed by Aiways, but is also manufactured in its own factory, has been improved in many areas. “The AI-PT, or Aiways Powertrain, is something very special. It makes us one of the very few car manufacturers that has not only designed its own engine, but also builds it. In this way, we not only achieve the best possible integration into the vehicle, but also have a real competitive advantage thanks to our innovative strength. You won’t find our engine in various other vehicles,” says Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways, explaining the advantages of in-house development.

Intelligent optimization: better dynamics and maximum comfort in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé

The increased top performance and improved maximum torque are directly noticeable. With an acceleration time of just 6.9 seconds to 100 km/h, it helps the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé achieve the best value in its market segment. In addition to the dynamics, the comfort of the new AI-PT has also been improved. A modified reduction gearbox with high coincidence has significantly reduced the running noise of the gear drive. Special filter strategies have also been developed to control harmonics in the motor’s electrical circuit, which ensure a significant reduction in the noise perceived by humans and thus significantly increase ride comfort.

New heat exchanger: innovative waste heat recovery from the drive unit for conditioning the battery and interior

Another building block towards greater efficiency is the new package of measures for the best possible temperature management. For the AI-PT, this is handled by a new heat exchanger that not only cools the engine, but also makes optimum use of its waste heat. The thermal energy released by the engine is not discharged unused into the environment but is used to heat the interior or to condition the battery pack. This not only makes the usable range less dependent on the outside temperature, but also increases the service life of the battery.

More Adaptable Structure: Many degrees of freedom in drive integration

The new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé will be launched with the 63-kWh battery familiar from the Aiways U5 SUV, which has 24 CATL modules and can be charged with up to 90 kilowatts at a DC fast charging station, or up to 11 kilowatts at a three-phase AC wallbox. This applies not only to body configurations but also to drive configurations in terms of engine positioning and the number of driven axles.

SOURCE: Aiways