The Gordon Murray Group tops out phase one of all-new global HQ and technology campus

The Gordon Murray Group reaches significant milestone in construction of its all-new global HQ and Technology Campus ‘Highams Park’ in Windlesham, Surrey, UK

Gordon Murray Group today announces the topping out of the first phase of an all-new global headquarters and technology campus construction in Windlesham, Surrey. Construction work on the historic site, encompassing an all-new manufacturing facility, R&D and customer sales suite, officially started in June 2021. The state-of-the-art facility is on track to be fully completed by the end of 2024.

This first significant construction milestone of the three-year development project was marked by a topping out ceremony to celebrate the completion of the structural framework for the GMA Building, plus an all-new vehicle development and test road. Group Executive Chairman Professor Gordon Murray personally marked this milestone by fixing a commemorative plaque to the frame of the building during the ceremony.

Two further phases of the £50M campus will follow, housing state-of-the-art facilities for vehicle design, development, advanced engineering and manufacturing. It will see the Gordon Murray Group create a further 100 highly skilled jobs, to match its ambitious growth plans.

Professor Gordon Murray, Executive Chairman, Gordon Murray Group: “We are incredibly excited to reach this significant milestone. Constructing our innovative new campus has been planned for over three years and we have worked tirelessly getting to this significant stage for the last 18 months. We are now celebrating the first chapter in completing this state-of-the-art facility, which will attract world-class talent and demonstrates the strength of the Gordon Murray Group as we prepare for even greater success.”

“We are entering the next stage of the Highams Park project with much anticipation and I know it will be a fantastic new home for the Gordon Murray Group family and a great facility for our customers to visit.”

Phillip Lee, CEO, Group Murray Group: “The Gordon Murray Group announced its new Technology Division earlier this year, including a boost to its leadership. We have successfully created over 200 new job roles in recent months which will propel the business to even greater growth and we will see the creation of an additional 100 highly skilled positions across the company. The new division includes Gordon Murray Design and Gordon Murray Electronics and was incorporated to serve global automotive technology projects for every aspect of vehicle development, design and manufacturing. It will develop future electric vehicles for third party global clients, and already has two new ground-breaking lightweight electric vehicles in development.”

