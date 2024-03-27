The fully electric Volvo EX30 named 2024 World Urban Car

Small and mighty indeed – we are celebrating today, because our fully electric Volvo EX30 has landed a big accolade at the prestigious World Car Awards

Small and mighty indeed – we are celebrating today, because our fully electric Volvo EX30 has landed a big accolade at the prestigious World Car Awards!

Beating out a competitive field of nominees, the EX30 was awarded the title of 2024 World Urban Car in a presentation held today at the New York International Auto Show. Our smallest ever SUV was also named as one of the top three cars in the world out of a list of 38 nominees.

“Winning this award with the EX30 is incredibly gratifying and a firm validation of our ambitious electrification strategy,” says Jim Rowan, our chief executive. “Customer response to the EX30 has exceeded our expectations, and it has proven to be a perfect car for today’s marketplace as a growing number of car buyers switch to fully electric cars. I’m convinced the EX30 will strongly contribute to our growth this year and beyond.”

The EX30 was revealed last summer to almost universal acclaim and has already won several major awards, including The Sun Car of the Year, the Small SUV/Crossover of the Year award from the Sunday Times, and the Eco Warrior of the Year award from Top Gear magazine.

As such the EX30 is a strong addition to our product portfolio, which also contains several very attractive plug-in and mild hybrid models in multiple segments. Those cars are an important bridge towards on the way to Volvo Cars’ ambition to only sell electric cars by 2030.

Since its reveal, the EX30 has rapidly proven to be a very popular car with customers – based on our orderbook, we expect it to be one of our best-selling models this year.

It is the smallest SUV we’ve ever launched and it’s built on a purpose-designed electric car platform. In addition to producing zero tailpipe emissions, it has been developed with a focus on keeping its carbon footprint to a minimum across the car’s complete lifecycle.

EX30 buyers have a choice of three electric powertrains: a Single Motor version with 200kW (272hp) and a 51kWh battery; a Single Motor Extended Range with battery capacity increased to 69kWh; and a Twin Motor Performance model with 315kW (428hp) and a 69kWh battery. The EX30 offers a driving range of up to 476km and its battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in a little over 25 minutes.

Charging times are dependent on factors such as outdoor temperature, current battery temperature, charging equipment, battery condition and car condition.

Range according to the realistic WLTP driving cycle under controlled conditions for a new car. Real-world range may vary.

Features and services may not be available in all markets and will not be standard in all markets or for all models.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars