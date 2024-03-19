The force is strong: Nottinghamshire Police adds 100 new Škoda cars to its emergency fleet

Nottinghamshire Police has strengthened its fleet with 100 new Škodas on the beat

Nottinghamshire Police has expanded its emergency vehicle fleet with a delivery of 100 new Škodas. The new additions will be used across a range of functions, from neighbourhood and roads policing units to driver training.

The delivery builds on Notts Police’s existing fleet of emergency vehicles – which already includes Škodas – converted for use across a number of functions, some of which were converted under Škoda’s all-inclusive turnkey conversion service.

A total of 92 Octavia Estates and eight Superb Estates have been delivered. The Octavias – 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TDI SE Tech models – will be used in response and neighbourhood policing roles, fitted with emergency warning equipment, full livery kit and light bar on the roof. They will also be used by driver training teams along with the Superb Estates – all in Sportline Plus 2.0 TSI 280 DSG 4×4 spec – which will be used in dog units and road policing roles.

Dog units come with bespoke kennel conversions, developed by Pressfab EVO Limited – one of Škoda’s approved converters – in conjunction with Nottinghamshire Police to meet their specific requirements, with specialist air conditioning and blue light fitment. Road policing cars get a full blue light fit, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and matrix board.

Rachael Whinham, Fleet Manager at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police has opted to add more Skodas to the fleet due to their performance within the blue light market and reliability on our current fleet. We have found the manufacturer and its models to be reliable, operationally responsive and dependable for our ongoing commitment to safety and the officers who are driving these vehicles under demanding conditions.”

Škoda cars can be specified by emergency fleets for Ambulance, Police and Fire and Rescue teams across the UK via Škoda’s bespoke emergency service converters. This includes integration of the emergency services’ communications platform within the infotainment touchscreen and 360-degree lighting. Individual conversion requirements can also be catered for with Škoda’s approved specialist converters.

SOURCE: Škoda