The fight against global warming: DS Automobiles, Europe’s leading premium multi-energy brand

DS Automobiles is fully committed to the energy transition. With experience gained in Formula E from world titles lifted by DS TECHEETAH and Jean-Éric Vergne, the E-TENSE range is the benchmark in a premium electric vehicle market that’s particularly vibrant. Rivals’ expertise has pushed the brand to make competitive technical decisions, for the benefit of customers and reduction in CO2 emissions.
Since 2019, DS 3 CROSSBACK and DS 7 CROSSBACK have been available with electrified versions. The DS 9 saloon comes next with a range of primarily plug-in hybrid power units between 225 and 360 horsepower.
In the multi-energy premium brand class, DS Automobiles is at the top with an average 79.9g/km of CO2 in the first half of the year, while no other premium manufacturer gets under the 110g/km barrier.
This performance is the result of hard work on research and development which led to the design of DS 3 CROSSBACK and DS 7 CROSSBACK. Their efficiency relies on their efficient multi-energy platforms, a cutting edge technology and reduced mass that puts them at the top of their respective segments.
Reigning Formula E title holder and current leader in the 2019/2020 championship, as well as on everyday roads, DS Automobiles is showing its leadership.
SOURCE: DS Automobiles