The fight against global warming: DS Automobiles, Europe’s leading premium multi-energy brand

DS Automobiles is fully committed to the energy transition. With experience gained in Formula E from world titles lifted by DS TECHEETAH and Jean-Éric Vergne, the E-TENSE range is the benchmark in a premium electric vehicle market that’s particularly vibrant. Rivals’ expertise has pushed the brand to make competitive technical decisions, for the benefit of customers and reduction in CO 2 emissions.

Since 2019, DS 3 CROSSBACK and DS 7 CROSSBACK have been available with electrified versions. The DS 9 saloon comes next with a range of primarily plug-in hybrid power units between 225 and 360 horsepower.

In the multi-energy premium brand class, DS Automobiles is at the top with an average 79.9g/km of CO 2 in the first half of the year, while no other premium manufacturer gets under the 110g/km barrier.

This performance is the result of hard work on research and development which led to the design of DS 3 CROSSBACK and DS 7 CROSSBACK. Their efficiency relies on their efficient multi-energy platforms, a cutting edge technology and reduced mass that puts them at the top of their respective segments.

Reigning Formula E title holder and current leader in the 2019/2020 championship, as well as on everyday roads, DS Automobiles is showing its leadership.

