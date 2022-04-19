Mercedes-Benz: The EQS SUV: Redefined SUV luxury

With the luxury saloon EQS and the sporty executive saloon EQE, Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all-electric era in the upper market segments as well

The new EQS SUV[1]: the main points at a glance

With the luxury saloon EQS and the sporty executive saloon EQE, Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all-electric era in the upper market segments as well. The EQS SUV, the third model series with this architecture developed for electric vehicles, will soon follow. The SUV offers plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its avant-garde, luxurious interior. Thanks to powerful electric motors, responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFFROAD driving mode, the EQS SUV is also capable of tackling light terrain with ease.

The new EQS SUV shares the long wheelbase (3210 millimetres) with the EQS Saloon, but is over 20 centimetres higher. The dimensions in detail: 5125/1959/1718 millimetres (length/width[2]/height[3]). The interior dimensions benefit from these generous SUV dimensions and from the advantages of the purpose design tailored to the electric platform. The second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard. Up to four golf bags fit in the boot. A third row of seats with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers is available as an option.

The EQS Saloon is the current aerodynamics world champion for production cars[4]. Its purpose design with smooth underbody and usually closed radiator shutter was a good starting point for aerodynamic measures on the EQS SUV. The optimisation of SUV-typical flow details led to a hitherto unique combination of spaciousness and aerodynamic efficiency.

All EQS SUVs have an electric drive train (eATS) on the rear axle, and the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS on the front axle. In the 4MATIC models, the Torque Shift function ensures intelligent, continuously variable distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motors and thus the use of the most efficient eATS in each case. The electric motors on the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high power constancy.

The EQS Saloon was the first model series from Mercedes-Benz in which completely new vehicle functions can be activated in several areas via over-the-air updates (OTA). With the EQS SUV, this offer is significantly expanded. For example, Trailer Manoeuvring Assist or MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Augmented Reality Navigation can be activated at a later date.

With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz is taking a major step towards zero-emission mobility and is moving a step closer to fulfilling Ambition 2039. The model is produced in a completely CO 2 -neutral way. The EQS SUV puts real solutions for emission-free mobility, intelligent resource conservation and responsible circular economy on the road.

The chassis of the new EQS SUV has a four-link axle at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear. The AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ is standard equipment. The vehicle level can be raised by several centimetres. In addition to the DYNAMIC SELECT modes ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL, the 4MATIC versions feature OFFROAD, a further mode for off-road driving. Furthermore, rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees is standard. It provides plenty of manoeuvrability in the city and agility over land. Optionally and also via an OTA update, a version with up to 10 degrees steering angle is available.

The principles of Integral Safety, in particular accident safety, apply regardless of the platform. Like all other Mercedes-Benz models, the EQS SUV therefore has a rigid passenger cell, special deformation zones and modern restraint systems. The European version of the EQS SUV is the first Mercedes-Benz model to be able to detect whether rear seats are actually occupied. If a passenger in the rear is not wearing a seat belt, the driver receives a specific warning. Another new feature at Mercedes-Benz is what is known as the occupant presence reminder. This system can indicate children who may have been overlooked in the rear of the vehicle. In vehicles for Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the reminder is on board as standard.

Mercedes me Charge[5] is one of the largest charging networks worldwide: it currently comprises over 700,000 AC and DC charging points, including around 300,000 are in Europe. Since 2021, Mercedes-Benz has ensured a subsequent offset with green electricity when customers use Mercedes me Charge to charge their cars in Europe. High-quality guarantees of origin ensure that as much green power from renewable energies is fed into the grid as is withdrawn via Mercedes me Charge. The new Mercedes me Charge function Plug & Charge makes charging the EQS SUV at public charging stations that support Plug & Charge convenient.

Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example. This includes a visualisation in the MBUX infotainment system as to whether the state of charge of the battery is sufficient to return to the starting point without charging. Charging stations along the route that have been added manually are given preference in the route calculation. Proposed charging stations can be excluded. The estimated charging costs per charging stop are calculated.

With ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus, Mercedes-Benz thinks holistically about air quality in the EQS SUV. The system is based on filtration, sensors, a display concept and air conditioning. The HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter has a very high filtration level to trap fine particles, microparticles, pollen and other substances entering with the outside air.

With intelligent software, MBUX fully adapts to its users and provides them with personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With what is known as the zero layer, the most important applications are always offered on the topmost level within the field of vision, according to situation and context.

The highlight of the interior is the MBUX Hyperscreen (special equipment). This large, curved screen unit spans almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a common cover glass and merge visually. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area. In Europe, and in a growing number of countries, the front seat passenger is also able to watch dynamic content while the vehicle is on the move. This is because Mercedes-EQ is able to rely on an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic: If the camera detects that the driver is looking at the passenger display, the system automatically dims the dynamic content.

The Dolby Atmos sound system® takes the audio experience in the EQS SUV to a new level. Individual instruments or voices of the studio mix can be placed all around the listening area. A new kind of sound animation thus becomes possible: This is because while conventional stereo systems usually have a left-right dynamic, Dolby AtmosÒ can use the entire space and create a 360-degree experience.

Key technical data[6]

EQS 450+ EQS 450 4MATIC EQS 580 4MATIC Drive system Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive All-wheel drive Electric motor(s): Type Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM) Output kW 265 265 400 Torque Nm 568 800 858 Rated voltage Volts 396 396 396 On-board charger (standard/option) kW 11/22 (USA: 9,6) AC charging time, three-phase (11/22 kW) h 5/10 (USA: 11,5) DC charging capacity, max. kW 200 DC charging time at fast charging station[7] min 31 DC charging: max. range after 15 minutes[7] (WLTP) km 250 n/a n/a Vehicle Length/width/height mm 5125/1959/1718 Length/width/height (USA) mm 5125/1959/1718 Wheelbase mm 3210 Turning circle (with rear-axle steering 4.5°/10°) m 11.9/11.0 Luggage capacity VDA

(five/seven-seater) l 645-2.100/565-2.020 Electrical consumption and range Electrical consumption (WLTP) kWh/100 km 23,0 – 18,6 24,0 – 20,0 24,0 – 20,0 CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 0 Range (WLTP) km 536 – 660 507 – 613 507 – 613

[1] Data on power consumption and range are provisional and have been voluntarily determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. There are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation to date. Deviations from the final data are possible.

[2] Without exterior mirrors

[3] Data for five-seater

[4] The EQS 450+ (WLTP: combined power consumption: 19.8-15.7 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) achieves a best-ever C d value of 0.20 with 19″ AMG wheel/tyre combination and AMG Line exterior in the SPORT driving mode. The WLTP power consumption has been determined on the basis of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1151.

[5] In order to be able to use the Mercedes me connect service “Mercedes me Charge”, a separate charging contract with a selected third-party provider is required for charging payment and billing purposes. A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes me connect services are required for use of the Mercedes me connect services.

[6] Data on power consumption and range are provisional and have been voluntarily determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. There are no confirmed figures from an officially recognised testing organisation to date. Deviations from the final data are possible.

[7] The charging times are for a 10-80% charge at a DC fast charging station of category “K” or “L” pursuant to EN17186 with 500 A charging current

[8] At DC fast charging stations with 500 amps based on WLTP range

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz