The all-new Dacia Spring Electric: the electric revolution by Dacia

Dacia has revolutionized the automotive sector with its economic model and its vehicles. The Logan democratized the new car from 2004, the Duster has shaken up the SUV segment, while the Sandero is the best-selling car on the European retail market and has just been revamped to redefine the essential contemporary car.

Dacia is now writing a new chapter in its history with the unveiling of its first all-electric model. An arrival on the electric city car market announced in March 2020 with the presentation of the Dacia Spring Electric show-car.

The Dacia Spring Electric is now available in its standard version with two new versions for new mobilities: a version adapted to car-sharing for shared electric urban mobility, and a cargo utility vehicle, for last-mile deliveries with no pollutant emissions.

The Spring is a revolution: as the lowest-priced electric city car on the market in Europe, it makes electric mobility even more accessible. With its disruptive SUV look, it boasts unprecedented roominess, a simple and reliable electric engine and a reassuring driving range. It is a versatile and practical city car.

Electric mobility is gradually becoming part of our daily lives. As pioneers of electric mobility, Groupe Renault and the Alliance have acquired ten years of unique experience in the world. In Europe, one electric car in five is produced by Groupe Renault. More than 30,000 employees are trained in the specifics of electric mobility.

Dacia is adapting electric mobility to its philosophy of offering a contemporary car that meets essential needs: The Spring is a small, spacious, robust electric car offered at an unbeatable price.

Orders for the All-new New Dacia Spring Electric will open in spring 2021 with a simple range and commercial offer: a battery included in the purchase price and two trim levels.

