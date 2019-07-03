The all-new BMW X6

Almost a decade ago, BMW took the innovative step of blending the signature attributes of a 4×4 with the DNA of a classical coupe, and a new category of car was born: the Sports Activity Coupe.

For early adopters the first BMW X6 – as founder member of this new type of car – was a revelation. Combining the benefits of a high-riding, all-wheel-drive 4×4 with a slick, edgy design, it captured the imagination of those who just wanted something a bit different and, with sales of 443,000 units worldwide across two model generations, its success has been undeniable.

Now, with a refreshed design, advanced powertrain and chassis technology, top-class equipment features, dynamic handling, innovative operating tech and driver assistance systems, the new X6 looks set to deliver once again.

The new BMW X6 will celebrate its world premiere at the IAA Cars 2019 international motor show in Frankfurt in September. The market launch will follow in December 2019.

Exterior

The new BMW X6 is 26mm longer than the outgoing model (to 4,935mm) and 15mm wider (to 2,004 mm) in width. It stands 6mm lower (at 1,696mm) with a wider front track (+44mm to 1,684 mm). The car’s wheelbase has increased by 42mm to 2,975 millimetres, and the new model also has a lower centre of gravity than its predecessor.

Premiere for illuminated BMW kidney grille

For the first time the new BMW X6 is available with an optional illuminated BMW kidney grille, which forms part of the daylight running system. It is activated by opening or closing the car and functions whilst the vehicle is moving. The driver can switch off the illumination function from the iDrive Menu.

Adaptive LED headlights are standard while the optional BMW Laserlight optimises the non-dazzling high beam function, whose range increases to around 500 metres.

The new BMW X6 comes as standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels on Sport trim lines and 21-inch wheels on M Sport models. . The BMW X6 M50i and BMW X6 M50d come with 22-inch light-alloy wheels as standard.

Three model variants

The new BMW X6 is available from launch in three model variants: Sport, M Sport and M Performance. Standard equipment on the Sport version includes Adaptive two-axle air suspension, a Sport leather steering wheel and aluminium detailing. The M Sport model is distinct in that it features a dynamic design angle to the front and rear aprons. It also features the side window graphic in High-gloss Black, wheel arch trim painted in body colour, an M Sport exhaust system and M Sport brakes with blue-painted callipers. From start of production, M carbon exterior mirror caps and a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic rear spoiler are available as optional extras.

The M Sport also adds the aerodynamics package along with the M Sport steering wheel and M-specific pedals. It also includes the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, exclusive Aluminium Tetragon interior trim strips and an anthracite BMW Individual headliner. Interior trim strips in M Carbon Fibre are available as an option.

The M Performance model adds M Bicolour Cerium grey exterior trims, M Sport differential, Adaptive M suspension, M Seat belts and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

For even more personalisation,high-quality options from BMW Individual include special BMW paint finishes and 22-inch BMW Individual light alloy wheels. Extended BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line trim completes the BMW Individual offering.

Interior and equipment

Along with the high driving position, the interior of the X6 has been designed to give the driver the best possible overview of the road ahead and, thanks to the use of selected materials, it offers unbeatable build quality.

The new BMW X6 comes as standard with Vernasca leather upholstery, while extended BMW Individual Merino leather trim is on the options list. The standard sports seats in the new BMW X6 are electrically adjustable and heated. Multifunction seats – with a choice of features such as seat ventilation and massage function for the driver and front passenger – can be specified as an option. The model-specific kneepads on the centre console now have a new design, and special door pulls are also included.

The new BMW X6 offers a high degree of variability. The 40:20:40 split rear seat backrests can be folded down to increase boot capacity from 580 to 1,525 litres.

Standard specification for the new BMW X6 includes 2.5-zone automatic climate control, while a four-zone system can be ordered as an option. Also available as an option is the Ambient Air package, which refreshes the air inside the car by ionisation and allows the driver to choose from eight selectable interior fragrances. Another innovation is the newly developed panoramic glass roof, whose clear surface is around 83 per cent larger than on the outgoing model. The optional Panorama glass roof ‘Sky Lounge’, features more than 15,000 graphic patterns in the glass roof to generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky. Six colours are available for the illumination of both the Panorama glass roof and Sky Lounge.

The BMW X6 comes as standard with ambient lighting, which includes the Welcome Light Carpet. This feature illuminates the approach to the doors when they are unlocked or opened, enhancing comfort and safety when getting in and out of the car. Thermoelectric cup holders integrated into the front section of the centre console to keep drinks containers cool or warm can be ordered as an option.

Customers can specify optional glass applications for selected controls, including the transmission selector lever, the iDrive Controller, the start/stop button and the audio system’s volume control. The optionally available Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System via the Technology package comprises a seven-channel amplifier with 1,500-watt output and 20 speakers while telephony with wireless charging option allows compatible mobile phones to be charged wirelessly in the tray positioned ahead of the cup holders.

Engines

The line-up of engines from launch includes two petrol units and a pair of diesel variants from the latest generation. Topping the X6 range is the BMW X6 M50i powered by a newly developed petrol V8, while the BMW X6 M50d features a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine and four turbochargers. The BMW X6 xDrive40i and BMW X6 xDrive30d are powered by a straight six petrol and straight-six diesel respectively, while all models come as standard with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

Maximum power for the BMW X6 xDrive30d is at 265hp while peak torque is 620Nm. The zero to 62mph benchmark sprint is achieved in 6.5 seconds with a top speed of 143mph. The xDrive 30d will achieve an average fuel consumption of 42.8-46.3mpg with CO2 emissions of 172-159g/km.

The BMW X6 xDrive40i delivers a maximum output of 340hp with a peak torque of 450Nm and that enables a zero to 62mph benchmark sprint of 5.5 seconds with a top speed limited to 155mph. Combined fuel consumption is between 32.8-35.3mpg with CO2 emissions of 197-181g/km.

The range-topper in the diesel line-up is the 400hp BMW X6 M50d with a whopping 760Nm peak torque. It’ll take 5.2 seconds to get to 62mph and its top speed it set at 155mph. Average fuel consumption is 39.2-40.9mpg with CO2 emissions of 190-181g/km.

The flagship BMW X6 M50i delivers 530hp with peak torque at 750Nm while the flap-controlled M Sport exhaust system fitted as standard produces an exhilarating soundtrack to match the engine’s prodigious power delivery. The eight-cylinder unit’s standout features include the pair of twin-scroll turbochargers nestled in the 90-degree angle between the two banks of cylinders. It needs just 4.3 seconds to sprint from zero to 62mph and its combined fuel consumption ranges between 26.4-27.2mpg while combined CO2 emissions come in at 243-237g/km.

Model Peak Torque (Nm) Maximum Power (hp) Top Speed (mph) Acceleration (zero to 62mph) Fuel economy* (mpg) CO2 emissions* (g/km) OTR Price xDrive 30d 520 265 143 6.5 42.8-46.3 172-159 £59,340 xDrive 40i 450 340 155 5.5 32.8-35.3 197-181 £60,320 M50d 760 400 155 5.2 39.2-40.9 190-181 £74,335 M50i 750 530 155 4.3 26.4-27.2 243-237 76,870

* All figures relating to performance, fuel consumption and emissions are provisional.

BMW xDrive: maximises traction, agility and directional stability

In particularly dynamic driving situations, the intelligent all-wheel-drive system has a rear-wheel bias. In situations that do not require all-wheel drive, power can be channelled entirely to the rear wheels in the interests of efficiency. The car’s sporting attributes are aided by the electronically controlled M differential lock at the rear axle available either individually as an option or as part of M Sport specification to deliver exceptional handling. Added to which, the controlled locking function for the rear differential maximises traction and increases the car’s ability to put down its power on rough ground. A feature of the optional xOffroad package, it also optimises traction on roads where grip levels vary between the right and left rear wheels by preventing a wheel with insufficient grip from spinning.

Top-class dynamics, comfort and off-road ability

The new X6 comes as standard with Dynamic Damper Control, which not only helps to deliver a comfortable ride, but also enhances the car’s dynamic characteristics. The driver can use the Driving Experience Control switch to select either of two settings placing the emphasis on a sporting or comfort-biased driving experience.

The Adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering not only improves agility and directional stability when turning into corners but helps optimise traction when accelerating away too. The roll stabilisation system on the new BMW X6 also increases straight-line driving comfort by actively countering the vibrations triggered by bumps on one side of the road. The electromechanically operated Integral Active Steering is also available as an individual option. By turning the rear wheels in either the same direction as or the opposite direction to the fronts, depending on the road speed, it lends itself to more nimble cornering, effortless lane changes and darting through city traffic. Integral Active Steering makes light work of manoeuvring into and out of tight parking spots, while also increasing directional stability when overtaking at motorway speeds.

The new BMW X6 is available with two-axle air suspension including automatic self-levelling. Thanks to the link up with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by the air suspension’s sensors can also be factored into braking. The car’s height can be altered at the touch of a button in the cockpit and the driver can choose from five different modes. For example, the driver is also able to adjust the body’s ground clearance for off-road driving to a maximum 40mm above the standard setting. Another button lowers the car by 40mm below the default height in preparation for loading or unloading items. The height of the X6 above the ground can therefore be varied through up to 80mm making it significantly easier to get in and out of the car and to load and unload items from the boot. The desired vehicle ride height can also be set with the engine switched off and using the optional BMW Display Key.

The new BMW X6 is offered with an off-road package as an option and this can be identified by its rugged underguard elements at the front end. The xOffroad package includes two-axle air suspension and an electronically controlled rear differential lock to offer four driving modes: snow, sand, gravel or rocks. At the press of a button, drivers can activate the ideal settings for the vehicle’s ride height, the xDrive system, the transmission control and the DSC system’s corrective inputs. Accelerator response also adapts to the driving mode selected.

The M50i: an exemplar of performance and handling superiority

The range topping M50i is fitted as standard with an M Sport differential, along with Adaptive M suspension, which includes Dynamic Damper Control and air suspension with automatic self-levelling at the rear axle. The electromechanical power steering of the new BMW X6 M50i has an M- specific configuration and allows the driver to choose between two settings. The new BMW X6 M50i is fitted as standard with 22-inch twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in Cerium Grey.

The exterior looks of the new BMW X6 M50i are shaped by aerodynamically optimised body components including a front apron with large air intakes and a rear apron with body-coloured diffuser insert. The BMW kidney grille, the horizontal trim elements in the air intakes and the exterior mirror caps are painted in Cerium Grey, and the model badge at the rear and exhaust tailpipes adopt the same colour. The new BMW X6 M50i comes as standard with black sports seats in Vernasca leather trim and an M Sport leather steering wheel. The illuminated kidney grille is also available as an option for the X6 M50i.

Driver assistance systems

Standard specification for the new BMW X6 includes Cruise Control with braking function as well as Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function that alerts the driver when a cyclist is detected. Active Cruise Control system with Stop & Go is available as an option. This system dictates that the maximum time that can pass between the car stopping and setting off again automatically is now 30 seconds, making the driver’s life that extra bit more comfortable. The speed limits detected by the Speed Limit Info traffic sign recognition system including No Passing Info display can be incorporated into the system’s automatic speed modulation, with a pre-set adjustment of up to 9mph.

The Driving Assistant Professional is offered as an option for the new BMW X6 and this package of safety- and comfort-enhancing tech includes both the steering and lane control assistant with Traffic jam assistant and lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection. With the steering and lane control assistant activated, the driver can make use of the Lane Change Assistant on motorways and dual carriageways. To change lanes the driver simply has to push the indicator stalk in the required direction and the system will steer the car into the next lane safely. Another component of the Driving Assistant Professional is the Evasion Assistant (which now also reacts to pedestrians), rear collision warning, road priority warning and wrongway driving warning systems. The package also includes crossing traffic warning and Lane Change Warning, which in its latest version now also provides active steering inputs to bring the vehicle back into the intended lane.

The Driving Assistant Professional also features Emergency Stop Assistant which can be activated by pulling the electric parking brake switch in situations where the driver is, for medical reasons, no longer able to drive the car. Depending on the driving situation and the vehicle’s surroundings, the Emergency Stop Assistant will bring the vehicle safely to a standstill either in the current lane, at the edge of the road or on the hard shoulder. Any necessary lane-change manoeuvres can be performed automatically when travelling at 43-62mph. At the same time, the Emergency Stop Assistant activates the hazard warning lights and the Intelligent Emergency Call function that automatically notifies a call centre so the emergency services can be alerted.

Parking Assistant

Standard equipment includes not only Park Distance Control (PDC) incorporating a rear-view camera and front and rear sensors, but also the Parking Assistant for automatically selecting and manoeuvring into spaces parallel to the road. The Parking Assistant’s range of functions includes the reversing assistant, which helps the driver when exiting parking spaces and manoeuvring within a confined space such as in multi-storey car parks. To do this, it stores the steering movements for any section the car has just driven forward along at no more than 22mph. The system is then able to reverse the vehicle for distances of up to 50 metres by steering it along the same line it took when moving forward while all the driver has to do is operate the accelerator and brake pedals and monitor the area around the car. The reversing assistant can back the car up at a maximum of 5.5mph. The steering movements along the line the car has just taken when moving forward are stored for an extended period, so the reversing assistant can offer the driver the convenience of backing their car out of a parking space they drove into the day before.

The optional Parking Assistant Plus adds such features as Top View, Panorama View and 3D View functions to create a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings.

Drive Recorder

As part of the optional Parking Assistant Plus, the Drive Recorder feature is included. This function uses the cameras of the driver assistance systems to record video footage from different points around the vehicle, before storing the recordings so they can be either watched later on the Control Display when the car is stationary or exported via the USB port. Recordings can be up to 40 seconds in length, comprising the 20 seconds of video saved immediately prior to the Drive Recorder being activated and the next 20 seconds. The Drive Recorder can be started at any time from the iDrive menu. In the event of a collision, the 20 seconds up to the moment of impact and the next 20 seconds are automatically recorded and saved.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

The new BMW X6 comes with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, an intelligent digital character who responds to the prompt “Hey BMW”. It helps the driver, learns their habits and is familiar with their favoured settings – e.g. for the seat heating or the places they drive to frequently using the navigation system. One unique feature compared with other digital assistants of this type is the option of giving the system a name that’s personal to the driver.

The assistant’s integration into Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business transforms the BMW X6 into a mobile office and enables the ability to join teleconferences at the driver’s request. The BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant is also an entertainment expert, too. For example, it can quickly seek out suitable radio stations for the desired music genre.

The range of functions and skills available will be constantly expanded as part of updates, which can be carried out seamlessly on a smartphone and in-car by Remote Software Upgrade.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is included as standard in the new BMW X6 – along with the Live Cockpit Professional – as part of the new BMW Operating System 7.0.

BMW Operating System 7.0

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the new BMW X6 combines a new display and operating concept. It includes a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches and a 12.3-inch Control Display. This BMW Live Cockpit Professional also features an adaptive navigation system and a hard-drive-based multimedia system, along with two USB ports plus Bluetooth and WiFi.

The car’s built-in SIM card provides gives the driver access to vehicle apps such as news, weather, office and online search and allows the navigation system’s maps to be updated regularly. It also enables use of Intelligent Emergency Call, which automatically summons swift assistance in an emergency.

The latest generation of the display and operating system offers fully digital displays and is geared even more closely to the driver’s personal needs with the aim of offering more capacity for personalisation. In the main menu on the Control Display, the driver is able to create and configure up to ten pages, each showing two to four pads (tiles) with live content. Depending on the situation, the driver can choose from the iDrive Controller, the steering wheel controls, the Control Display’s touch control, voice control and BMW gesture control.

As part of BMW Live Cockpit Professional the new BMW X6 includes a host of connected services as standard, Emergency Call and Teleservices for the lifetime of the vehicle, Over-the-air and USB map updates, BMW App connectivity and Intelligent Voice assistants. In addition to this we see the introduction of the BMW Connected Package Professional as standard. This features services drivers are accustomed to, such as Remote Services, Real Time Traffic Information, with the addition of Concierge Services, Apple CarPlay Preparation, On-Street Parking Information, Connected Navigation and Intelligent Vehicle Functionality, which learns driver’s habits and learns rules. These services are included for three years from build and are renewable via the ConnectedDrive Store thereafter.

Apple CarPlay Preparation will be included for one year from build, but then renewable via the BMW ConnectedDrive portal thereafter, at either one year, three years or lifetime subscriptions.

The smartphone as digital key

Using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, customers can lock and unlock their car using their smartphone. Accessible via the BMW Connected app, the driver can hold selected smartphones up to the door handle and open the car. The engine can then be started as soon as the phone has been placed in the wireless charging or smartphone tray. The BMW Digital Key can be shared with up to five other people.

Remote Software Upgrade

Upgrades can be loaded onto a smartphone via the BMW Connected app when connected to a domestic WiFi network or imported directly via the BMW’s built-in SIM card, which happens automatically for important vehicle upgrades.

The new BMW X6 is available to order now with prices starting from £59,340 OTR.

