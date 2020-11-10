Thai customers first-in-world to get New Nissan Navara

Nissan in Thailand today announced the new Nissan Navara, an intelligent and powerful pickup, will be available to Thai customers first globally in December 2020. The world-renowned vehicle now comes with a fresh tough and rugged design, new 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine and outstanding advanced safety and driving technologies under `Nissan Intelligent Mobility.’ Also shown publically for the first time today was the new PRO-2X and PRO-4X grades – a first for the Navara nameplate.

“We are delighted that Thai consumers will be the first in the world to own the most advanced Navara ever. Also to reveal today the latest members of the new Nissan Navara family, the PRO-2X and PRO-4X. Where the best of both worlds intertwine – unbeatable strength and superior intelligence that caters to adventurous Thai people wanting the next level of design, technology and style,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, President of Nissan in Thailand. “This launch of the new Nissan Navara is a key part of the exciting product line-up under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, underscoring Thailand as a strategic manufacturing and R&D hub. Nissan in Thailand is here for the long term and we are excited to keep introducing new innovations and to grow alongside Thailand. With our new attitude to – Dare the impossible.”

Complete with Nissan’s new `Unbreakable’ design concept that combines an emotional and practical design, the new powerful exterior is made for extreme elements. Starting with the large ‘Interlock’ front grille design. The new Navara features four high-quality LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights and single line LED taillights, and large wheel arches to match an off-road vehicle style. Maintaining the ‘go-anywhere’ reputation of Nissan pickups that have been recognized for their strength and durability for more than 80 years.

`PRO4X’ and `PRO2X’ versions – ultimate adventure pickup truck

For those looking for a vehicle that meets the needs of any adventure, the new Nissan Navara now comes with the ‘PRO-4X’ and `PRO-2X’ versions. The PRO series offers even more impressive, eye-catching style to appeal to extreme adventure lovers.

To enhance the aggressiveness of the modern exterior design, new dark black grille, tuned suspension the new grades come with 17-inch alloy wheels, with special tires all-terrain tires. The ‘PRO’ version comes with a specially created `Stealth Gray’ color, plus an interior set with black seats, sporty design with the PRO4X logo.*

Strong performance, with better fuel efficiency

The Japanese automakers new Navara comes with three powertrains, available in various vehicle grades as follows:

The most powerful 2.3-liter, 4-cylinder, twin-turbo YS23DDTT engine that delivers a maximum power of 190 horsepower (HPs) and 450 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque, a 7-speed automatic transmission with Manual mode (M mode)

YS23DDT 2.3L VGS single turbocharged engine, with 163 horsepower (Ps) and 403 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

And YD25DDTi 2.5L VGS single turbocharged engine, with 163 horsepower (Ps) and 403 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

In addition, the new Navara continues to boast outstanding `go anywhere’ capability with a driving system and technologies for all road conditions, such as Brake Limited Slip Differential (B-LSD), Electronic Rear Locking Differential, and Around View Monitor with Off-Road Meter at 4L drive mode.

Technology for extreme driving confidence

In addition to powerful performance, the new Nissan Navara is distinguished by Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility technology including Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention and Intelligent Lane Intervention.

For customer’s peace of mind throughout the journey, the new Navara also comes with a complete range of Safety Shield Technology, including The Traction Control (TCS), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and Trailer Sway Assist (TSA) system especially when pulling additional loads.

Seamless connectivity for all lifestyles

The new Nissan Navara is equipped with NissanConnect that supports smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto* with advanced navigation systems and entertainment applications that keep drivers fully connected via its 8-inch touch screen. It also comes with a Voice Recognition system that offers unrivaled travel convenience.

The new Navara also features Nissan’s Connected Car Services intelligent connectivity technology that integrates safety and comfort systems. The system uses a Telematics Control Unit (TCU) device installed in the vehicle and NissanConnect Service* smartphone application. The application has key features such as a find-my-vehicle, vehicle status, emergency assistance, plus driving history for convenience throughout the drive that owners can find their vehicles information easily from their smartphones.

Comfort and convenience in every journey

The new Nissan Navara features significantly improved cabin quietness to improve comfort, thanks to noise-reducing acoustic glass and privacy glasses at the rear passenger’s compartment. Additionally, the new Nissan Navara is equipped with an enhanced interior, including genuine leather seats; Zero Gravity Front Seats that help reduce fatigue while driving long distances. This comes with the powered seat at the driver position. The rear seats are even more comfortable, with upgrades to the seat cushions and back shapes. For added convenience, passengers in the back can also now utilize the new rear armrest with built-in cup holders. Plus, the new pick up now carries a generation USB Port (Type C) in the console, which can support the charging of multiple devices.

Nissan’s famous `Fully-Boxed Frame,’ a single piece of steel chassis, the New Nissan Navara is providing excellent payload capabilities. It also comes with features that add usability and versatility, including an integrated step in the new rear bumper that makes bed access easier and reduces fatigue caused by repeated loading and unloading. Additionally, the bed is equipped with a flap-type, tie-down hook at an updated position, which helps secure both large and small loads.

The new Nissan Navara is available in seven exterior body colors: White Solid, White Pearl, Brilliant Silver, Black Star, Burning Red, and Forged Copper. While the ‘PRO-4X’ and `PRO-2X’ models will also have the Stealth Gray as a specific optional.

SOURCE: Nissan