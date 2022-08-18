Tevva leads the electric charge with the completion of hot weather testing

Tevva, the hydrogen electric truck OEM, has successfully completed its hot weather and altitude testing programme in Sierra Nevada, Spain

Tevva, the hydrogen electric truck OEM, has successfully completed its hot weather and altitude testing programme in Sierra Nevada, Spain. The zero-emission truck pioneer tested the performance of its 7.5-tonne battery-electric truck technology at extreme heat and altitude over several tough weeks.

Tevva’s battery-electric truck was put through a rigorous testing regime by repeatedly climbing to altitudes of over 3,000 metres, whilst fully laden (with 2.5 tonnes of load), and stopping and starting on steep gradients. The Tevva truck showed no marked drop in performance when compared to previous testing in the UK.

Tevva’s extreme hot weather testing follows its extreme cold weather testing programme last winter, where the Tevva truck was tested 300kms north of the Arctic circle in Finland. Customer trials will now begin, with customers able to drive the vehicle on their own routes and to experience the trucks for themselves.

Series production of Tevva’s 7.5-tonne battery-electric truck has now begun at its facility near London, with first delivery to customers in autumn 2022.

Ken Scott, Chief Engineer at Tevva, said: ‘The completion of both hot and cold weather testing is a landmark moment for Tevva. Our tests have been conducted so that customers can have complete confidence that our trucks will perform every time.

The results clearly demonstrate the resilience and durability of Tevva’s battery-electric trucks. Alongside Tevva’s plans for developing innovative zero-emissions mobility solutions that can address climate change, these tests show that customers can also expect high-quality, reliable vehicles that deliver.’

SOURCE: Tevva