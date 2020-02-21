Tenneco to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility conference

Tenneco Inc. will participate in the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference on February 25, 2020.

The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm Eastern and run for 45 minutes. Brian Kesseler, Chief Executive Officer and Jason Hollar, Chief Financial Officer will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters that may impact the company’s outlook and details on its performance acceleration plan.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the “Investors” portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides will also be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab in this section of the web site. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 25, 2020.

SOURCE: Tenneco