Ten years of companionship, JAC Motors’ gorgeous bloom in 2020 Macau Automobile Exposition

Based in Macau, facing the world! On October 30, 2020, the 10th China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition with the theme of “Ten years of perseverance lives up to the original purpose” was held as scheduled at the Venetian Golden Convention and Exhibition Center Macau. There are more than 100 brands with a total of 400 cars to participate in the exhibition, and the number of visitors reached 100,000, more than 400 reporters from more than 200 domestic and foreign media have live coverage of the exhibition. JAC Motors, with its 4 new energy electric vehicles and 2 fuel vehicles, makes a shining debut, bringing a visual feast to Hong Kong and Macao citizens and the entire Portuguese-speaking countries, at the same time sends out to the world the strongest sound of Chinese car brands.

On the first day of the exhibition, Mr. Ho Hau-wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and former Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr. Wang Xindong, Secretary-General of the Liaison Office of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the Central People’s Government, and Mr. Liu Weiming, Chairman of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau, and other leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Macau Motor Show. Subsequently, accompanied by Mr. An Jin, Chairman of JAC Group, and Mr. She Cairong, Deputy Director of the Corporate Governance Management Committee of JAC Group, Mr. Zhao Shitang, Deputy Secretary-General of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and Mr. Wu Zhengping, Director general of the Foreign Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, visited JAC booth with great interest, and gave high praise of JAC to the breakthroughs and innovations in the field of new energy vehicles and high-end automobiles, and the achievements in product technology, technological innovation and open cooperation.

2020 is the 10th Anniversary of the Macau Automobile Exposition. After ten years of efforts, the Macau Automobile Exposition has not only become a major international exhibition in Hong Kong and Macao, but also become a new bridge for Chinese automotive industry and Chinese national brand cars to go the world , and to share with the customers around the world the innovative results.

Electric commercial vehicles, quality from the profession

As an expert in urban logistics, JAC brought the electric light truck N55 EV and the electric pickup T8 EV. “JAC BEV commercial vehicle is the new achievements and breakthroughs of the combination of JAC抯 active exploration on the urban logistics industry and new energy technology, to meet the urgent needs of environmental protection green light truck for the fields of municipality, sanitation, power grid and short-distance logistics, etc.

It is reported that the electric light truck N55 EV integrates the advantages and resources of JAC light truck and JAC BEV, the two domestic top-level research and development platforms. The product is featured as the use of lithium iron phosphate battery, with higher safety performance, longer service life, high temperature performance, high capacity, light weight, environmental protection and other advantages. Applying permanent magnetic synchronous motor, the motor peak power reaches 120kW, and brings a maximum speed of 90km/h. Excellent performance is also reflected in the less than 10 seconds 0-50km/h acceleration time. Applying lightweight material, i5 cargo box can reach 14m? to meet the city logistics branch line distribution.

And the T8 EV is a mainstream BEV logistics pickup, with its unique power features, and environmental performance is more prominent. The T8 EV has an super spacious cab and a 3m?cargo space to meet the user’s daily load requirements. The introduction of the T8 EV has injected new vitality into JAC New Energy Commercial Vehicle. Keeping the excellent off-road gene of a pickup, T8 EV also makes the revolutionary breakthrough as compared with traditional power pickup.

Strong attack, the combined product portfolio of Internal combustion engine and Electric passenger car

Since November 2015, JAC has been actively promoted a joint venture with Volkswagen. Today, the introduction of VW management system and quality standards not only empowers JAC to enter the passenger car 3.0 Era, but also provides a model for Chinese and foreign auto companies to carry out such in-depth cooperation.

As the latest model of the JAC Passenger Car 3.0 Era, the JS4 is positioned as a small SUV, creating a new, highly recognizable image of styling. Moreover, with the armed-to-the-teeth safe configurations, it is even more pleasant. The Jiayue X4 is equipped with ADAS intelligent driving system which is unique in the same class of cars, and integrates ACC adaptive cruise, FCW front collision warning and AEB automatic emergency braking, plus European ECE pedestrian protection design, and five-star chassis protection, etc. It makes travel at ease.

The e-j7, as the first BEV car out of the shared production lines of JAC and Volkswagen, is meticulously adjusted by Volkswagen experts, the performance of the vehicle reached the world-class level. The e-j7 features a closed front grille and breathing type LED headlights, as well as a fully dynamic hatchback electric tailgate. In terms of battery life, the NEDC combined range reaches 530 km. At the same time, the e-j7 uses a 2.5-generation intelligent line control system with an energy recovery rate of up to 24%, while using a smart vehicle temperature control system to keep you from fearing the cold in winter. At present, JAC BEV passenger cars have been exported to a number of high-end markets in Europe and has a outstanding performance.

Macau Automobile Exhibition has developed into an important business card for Chinese national brand cars to Southeast Asia and Portuguese-speaking countries. Over the past ten years, JAC has brought more than 10 products into the Southeast Asian market, with a population of more than 35,000 vehicles. JAC is the only automobile brand in China to set up a joint venture plant in Vietnam, and has achieved some social influence through effective coordination of resources, focusing on the field of commercial vehicles and localizing its operations. JAC is also actively developing the market of Philippines and Myanmar, and is beginning to blossom in the field of medium and heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Effective combination of innovative marketing model, digital marketing and digital promotion, has formed a good impact in the mainstream social media and vertical media. Light commercial vehicle products with Euro 6 emission standard are launched in Hong Kong, Singapore and other markets, and are awarded as the the “Economic Commercial Vehicle King” title for 5 consecutive years in Hong Kong, creating a new international image of high-end light truck.

Under the guidance of the “brand upward” strategy, JAC seizes the opportunity of the Macau Automobile Exposition for 10 consecutive years, and at the same time further enhances the development of overseas markets. Through high-level, high-quality international exhibitions to show the world the speed and strength of the upward brand of JAC. In the future, JAC will continue to drive the transformation and upgrading of products with core technology research and development, integrate the technological advantages of new energy vehicles, enhance the core competitiveness of products, and become the most trusted green travel partner for users around the world.

SOURCE: JAC Motors