Telco company Circet boosts fleet safety and sustainability with Geotab and Lytx

Fully integrated telematics solution applied across Circet’s Ireland & UK mixed fleet of 3,000 vehicles

Circet, a European leader in telecommunications infrastructure services, has improved safety, reduced emissions and cut operational costs by adopting a fully integrated telematics solution from Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”) and Lytx® Inc. (“Lytx”). In just three months, Circet and Geotab partnered to connect 3,000 vehicles across Circet’s mixed fleet in the UK and Ireland, representing the biggest deployment of its kind in such a short installation window.

Circet’s fleet, which includes diesel and electric light and heavy commercial vehicles, required a solution capable of handling wide variability in makes, models and drivetrains. The combination of Geotab’s global telematics data platform integrated deeply with the Lytx Surfsight™ video safety platform has given the Circet operations team full visibility into its entire fleet, delivering immediate impact.

Within the first three months of this year, Circet recorded a 16% improvement in its company-wide driver safety score. Key safety metrics such as harsh braking, acceleration and cornering all improved, contributing to an average driver score 42% better than industry benchmarks. These improvements are largely due to the use of Geotab’s Driver Safety Scorecard and near real-time driver feedback from the Lytx Surfsight dash cams, which alert drivers to risky behaviours and send incidents to the operations team for review.

Fuel efficiency has also improved. Circet’s diesel vehicles are now operating at an average efficiency of 10 litres per 100 kilometres, 10% better than peer group leaders. Circet’s transition to electric vehicles is delivering further savings. Over the first three months of 2025, electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 3% of total fleet trips, covering more than 263,000 miles (424,000 kilometres). According to Geotab’s Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment (EVSA), Circet stands to save approximately £385,000 annually by expanding its electric fleet and swapping ICE vehicles for EV where appropriate.

Based on results across all vehicle types so far this year, the Geotab and Lytx Surfsight solution could deliver over £2.3 million in fuel savings each year.

Ray Verschoyle, Head of Transport Compliance at Circet said: “The combined Geotab and Lytx Surfsight solution has transformed how we manage our fleet. We now have the data we need to improve safety, cut fuel use, lower maintenance costs and operate more sustainably. Their focus on innovation and ability to integrate with our systems made them the perfect partners for our needs.”

Aaron Jarvis, Associate Vice President, EMEA at Geotab, added; “Circet chose Geotab because we offer more than just an off-the-shelf solution. Our continuous investment in product development, combined with strong local service and support, gave them confidence in our long-term value. Our partnership with Lytx allows us to deliver fully integrated safety solutions, and our open platform meant we could align closely with Circet’s internal systems and processes. It’s another example of how Geotab’s ecosystem can support a customer’s needs today while future-proofing business operations.”

Deep integration to meet sustainability goals

The Circet deployment includes Geotab telematics devices and Lytx Surfsight dash cameras with road-facing lenses, and the option of driver-facing ones, too. This hardware is backed by software integration with the Geotab platform, allowing Circet to unify vehicle tracking, video footage and safety data in one system. The rollout was supported directly by Geotab’s local project team, who provided in-person training and implementation support to ensure a smooth transition.

Geotab’s data also supports Circet’s sustainability goals. The company is using Geotab’s certified Scope 1 emissions calculation tools to track fuel consumption and emissions reductions across both diesel and electric vehicles. This structured, data-driven approach is essential as Circet prepares for stricter ESG reporting requirements under EU legislation. With EV driving requiring different skills from traditional combustion vehicles, Circet has used Geotab data to inform driver training, aiming to extend EV range and reduce charging demand. This in turn helps lower Scope 2 emissions and manage charging infrastructure more efficiently.

With these results in safety, efficiency, and emissions reduction, Circet is already seeing a return on its investment. The integrated Geotab and Lytx Surfsight solution is not only improving current operations but also positioning the company for long-term compliance, cost control and growth as it shifts to a low-emissions fleet.

The Circet team is now looking to utilise its vehicle data across various business systems and processes with additional integrations into their business reporting tools, internal databases and future plans to feed other key business systems.

SOURCE: Geotab