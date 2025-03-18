Tekion launches AI Agents on its platform, boosting business value for automotive retail

“AI is at the core of Tekion’s vision to modernize and transform automotive retail” said Jay Vijayan, Founder & CEO of Tekion. “Tekion AI is a Machine Learning Model (ML)-agnostic, Large Language Model (LLM)-agnostic, and vendor-agnostic AI engine that seamlessly integrates both Generative and Predictive AI models. This flexibility allows a seamless switch between models, ensuring the best results for our customers. Tekion AI is backed by a business context-rich, unified Data Layer that enables seamless adaptation to the rapidly evolving AI landscape. With Tekion AI Agents, we’re moving beyond insights to real action—automating workflows, enhancing efficiency, and empowering dealership teams to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Dealers are seeing real value, and this is just the beginning of what Tekion AI will bring to the industry.”