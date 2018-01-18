HERE Technologies collaborates with AWS to deliver seamless location services to developers

Location data and services provide essential functionality for today’s products, services and solutions. HERE Technologies, the Open Location Platform company, collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer developers seamless access to an array of location services through the recently launched AWS Serverless Application Repository.

Because HERE location services are available in the AWS Serverless Application Repository, developers can rapidly deploy AWS Lambda into their own AWS account that serve as proxies to HERE location services, and thus allows for a microservices approach to calling the HERE locations services. This approach also provides developers with benefits from Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda capabilities such as cache, throttling, and authentication.

“Thanks to the contributions of APN Partners like HERE, AWS is able to offer a comprehensive collection of customer-focused serverless applications through the AWS Serverless Application Repository,” said Tim Wagner, General Manager of AWS Lambda, Amazon Web Services. Inc. “We’re proud to offer an easy way for developers and companies to get started with HERE’s locations services.”

The AWS Serverless Application Repository is currently available in Preview. Learn more about deploying serverless applications to your account by visiting the AWS Serverless Application Repository.

Learn more about HERE’s wide range of offerings for developers on developer.here.com.

