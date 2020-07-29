TE Connectivity announces third quarter results for fiscal year 2020

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 26, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $2.5 billion, down 20% sequentially on a reported basis and ahead of the 25% decline the company expected.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were a loss of $0.18. Adjusted EPS were $0.59, exceeding the company’s expectation.

Cash flow from continuing operations was $380 million and free cash flow was $280 million. Year-to-date cash flow from continuing operations was $1.3 billion, with year-to-date free cash flow of $834 million. During the quarter the company returned $241 million to shareholders.

Strong liquidity position with approximately $2 billion available.

“I’m pleased we delivered sales and adjusted earnings per share above our expectations, despite the ongoing COVID-related impacts this quarter,” said TE Connectivity Chief Executive Officer Terrence Curtin. “We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, who have done an excellent job adapting and continuing to meet customer commitments during this dynamic time. We believe the quarter we just ended is the low point for our business, and we have seen improvements in orders and we expect sequential revenue and margin improvement into our fourth fiscal quarter. We are taking advantage of the current market environment and leveraging the diversity of our portfolio and the key technology trends to drive future content growth, while executing on our global manufacturing strategy and accelerating cost reduction. These actions position us well for the gradual recovery we expect to see in market demand.”

Fourth Quarter Outlook

For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects net sales to be up approximately 10 percent sequentially, driven primarily by an increase in its Transportation Solutions segment. The company is not providing full year guidance due to limited visibility of COVID-19 impact on future demand.

