Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer announced today that it will increase prices by 0.7% (on average) across its passenger vehicles portfolio, including EVs.

This increase will be effective February 1, 2024 and is being taken to partially offset the rise in input costs.

SOURCE: Tata Motors