Tata Motors rolls out the 2,00,000th Nexon

India’s 1st GNCAP 5 Star rated car surges ahead with increasing demand every month

Adhering to Covid 19 safety protocols and hygiene norms, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today rolled out the 2,00,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Since the 150K roll out in November 2020, the last 50K units have been recorded in less than 6 months, with demand outpacing supply and production limited due to the pandemic. The Nexon is among the top 3 highest selling compact SUVs, in India and the company celebrates a new milestone in the brand’s journey as it grows in its popularity every month.

The Nexon is the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned automotive safety accreditation body and is much acclaimed for its class-leading safety, design and driving pleasure. Customer bookings have been growing and in March 2021, Nexon sales set a new record of 8,683 units in a month, further strengthening the Company’s leadership position in the C-SUV segment.

Since its launch in 2017, Tata Motors has constantly upgraded the Nexon for safety, GNCAP certification, design, regulations, emissions, aspirational and segment defining feature additions. It is now available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points. The range includes 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options. In keeping with its brand promise of ‘New Forever,’ the Company has constantly refreshed its product portfolio, to meet the evolving needs of customers.

The Nexon has been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety as it has paved way for other cars from Tata Motors like the Altroz, Tiago and Tigor to establish new benchmarks in car safety in each of their respective segments. It is one of the most successful products from the New Forever range of Tata Motors’ portfolio.

SOURCE: Tata Motors