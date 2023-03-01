Tata Motors registered total sales of 79,705 units in February 2023, grows by 2.5% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2023 stood at 79,705 vehicles, compared to 77,733 units during February 2022.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|February 2023
|February 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|78,006
|73,875
|6%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|February 2023
|February 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|M&HCV
|12,850
|10,233
|26%
|I&LCV
|4,444
|5,599
|-21%
|Passenger Carriers
|3,632
|1,759
|106%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|14,218
|16,303
|-13%
|Total CV Domestic
|35,144
|33, 894
|4%
|CV IB
|1,421
|3,658
|-61%
|Total CV
|36,565
|37,552
|-3%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,282 units, compared to 14,596 units in February 2022.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,928 units compared to 16,306 units in February 2022.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|February 2023
|February 2022
|Growth (Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|42,862
|39,981
|7%
|PV IB
|278
|200
|39%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|43,140
|40,181
|7%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,318
|2,934
|81%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors