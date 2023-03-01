Tata Motors registered total sales of 79,705 units in February 2023, grows by 2.5% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2023 stood at 79,705 vehicles, compared to 77,733 units during February 2022

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category February 2023 February 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 78,006 73,875 6%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category February 2023 February 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) M&HCV 12,850 10,233 26% I&LCV 4,444 5,599 -21% Passenger Carriers 3,632 1,759 106% SCV cargo and pickup 14,218 16,303 -13% Total CV Domestic 35,144 33, 894 4% CV IB 1,421 3,658 -61% Total CV 36,565 37,552 -3%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,282 units, compared to 14,596 units in February 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,928 units compared to 16,306 units in February 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category February 2023 February 2022 Growth (Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 42,862 39,981 7% PV IB 278 200 39% Total PV (includes EV) 43,140 40,181 7% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,318 2,934 81%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors