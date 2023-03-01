Tata Motors registered total sales of 79,705 units in February 2023, grows by 2.5% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2023 stood at 79,705 vehicles, compared to 77,733 units during February 2022

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryFebruary 2023 February 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales78,00673,8756%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryFebruary 2023 February 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV12,85010,23326%
I&LCV4,4445,599-21%
Passenger Carriers3,6321,759106%
SCV cargo and pickup14,21816,303-13%
Total CV Domestic35,14433, 8944%
CV IB1,4213,658-61%
Total CV36,56537,552-3%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,282 units, compared to 14,596 units in February 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in February 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 17,928 units compared to 16,306 units in February 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryFebruary 2023February 2022Growth (Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)42,86239,9817%
PV IB27820039%
Total PV (includes EV)43,14040,1817%
EV (IB + Domestic)5,3182,93481%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

