Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 47,859 units in November 2020, a growth of 26% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2020 stood at 49,650 vehicles, compared to 41,124 units during November 2019.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|Nov 2020
|Oct. 2020
|Nov. 2019
|% change Nov’20 vs Oct ’20
|% change Nov’20 vs Nov’19
|Total Domestic Sales
|47859
|49669
|38057
|-4%
|26%
Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|Nov 2020
|Oct. 2020
|Nov. 2019
|% change Nov’20 vs Oct ’20
|% change Nov’20 vs Nov’19
|M&HCV
|5699
|5,033
|6,050
|13%
|-6%
|I & LCV
|4,025
|4,286
|3,611
|-6%
|11%
|Passenger Carriers
|685
|755
|2,209
|-9%
|-69%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|15,809
|15,978
|15,787
|-1%
|0%
|Total Domestic
|26,218
|26,052
|27,657
|1%
|-5%
|CV Exports
|1,764
|2,420
|2,931
|-27%
|-40%
|Total CV
|27,982
|28,472
|30,588
|-2%
|-9%
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|Nov 2020
|Oct. 2020
|Nov. 2019
|% change Nov’20 vs Oct ’20
|% change Nov’20 vs Nov’19
|Total PV
|21,641
|23617
|10400
|-8%
|108%
SOURCE: Tata Motors