Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 47,859 units in November 2020, a growth of 26% over last year

   December 1, 2020

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2020 stood at 49,650 vehicles, compared to 41,124 units during November 2019.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Nov 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2019 % change Nov’20 vs Oct ’20 % change Nov’20 vs Nov’19
Total Domestic Sales 47859 49669 38057 -4% 26%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

Category Nov 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2019 % change Nov’20 vs Oct ’20 % change Nov’20 vs Nov’19
M&HCV 5699 5,033 6,050 13% -6%
I & LCV 4,025 4,286 3,611 -6% 11%
Passenger Carriers 685 755 2,209 -9% -69%
SCV cargo and pickup 15,809 15,978 15,787 -1% 0%
Total Domestic 26,218 26,052 27,657 1% -5%
CV Exports 1,764 2,420 2,931 -27% -40%
Total CV 27,982 28,472 30,588 -2% -9%

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

Category Nov 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2019 % change Nov’20 vs Oct ’20 % change Nov’20 vs Nov’19
Total PV 21,641 23617 10400 -8% 108%

SOURCE: Tata Motors

