Tata Motors inaugurates state-of-the-art registered vehicle scrapping facility near Delhi

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today inaugurated its fifth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), near Delhi; marking a significant stride in its commitment to advancing sustainable mobility. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,’ the facility was inaugurated by Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors. The cutting-edge facility deploys environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to safely disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually. Developed in partnership with Johar Motors, the RVSF is adept at responsibly scrapping passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. This significant milestone follows the resounding success of Tata Motors’ four preceding RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat and Chandigarh, reiterating the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable initiatives.

Reflecting on the momentous launch, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said “Tata Motors has been at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability to shape the future of mobility. The launch of our fifth scrapping facility marks a significant step forward in making sustainable practices and responsible vehicle disposal more accessible. Creating value from scrap aligns with our vision of building a circular economy. It also contributes to the Government’s efforts to promote sustainable automotive practices. This state-of-the-art facility will set new benchmarks in disposing vehicles responsibly and pave the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.”

Re.Wi.Re. is a cutting-edge facility, purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices. The fully digitalized facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively, and all its operations are seamless and paperless. Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components and as per the vehicle scrappage policy. Ultimately, the Re.Wi.Re. facility embodies a ground-breaking leap towards fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry.

