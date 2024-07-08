Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,29,847 in Q1 FY25

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,29,847 nos., higher by 2%, as compared to Q1 FY24

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,29,847 nos., higher by 2%, as compared to Q1 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY25 were at 93,410 nos., higher by 6%, over Q1 FY24.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q1 FY25 were at 138,682 nos., lower by 1% as compared to Q1 FY24.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 97,755 vehicles, higher by 5%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 8,227 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 89,528 vehicles.

*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR)

SOURCE: Tata Motors