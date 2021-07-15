Tata Motors delivers 14 XPRES T EVs to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., in Kolkata

India’s leading automobile company, Tata Motors has partnered with the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) based in Kolkata to deploy 14 XPRES T EVs, as a part of its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)

India’s leading automobile company, Tata Motors has partnered with the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) based in Kolkata to deploy 14 XPRES T EVs, as a part of its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). In an event held recently, the handover ceremony took place in the presence of Rear Admiral V. K Saxena – IN (Retd) CMD, GRSE and senior officials from Tata Motors and EESL.

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the acceptance of electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its eMobility ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

Tata Motors has consistently catered to the evolving needs of customers for electric cars with the introduction of best-selling products in both fleet and personal segment. The Company and has sold over 7500 electric vehicles, commanding a market share of 71% in EVs (FY21). Tata Electric Vehicles have received an overwhelming response, customers have appreciated their design, safety, range, reliability, driving experience and cost of ownership. With products like the Tata Electric Sedan, Tata Motors is also offering eco-friendly alternative to transportation.

SOURCE: Tata Motors