Tata Motors creates Electric Mobility Business vertical; elevates Mr. Shailesh Chandra as the President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy

To capture the opportunities arising out of new mobility trends and to bring organizational focus and alignment, Tata Motors today announced the appointment of Mr. Shailesh Chandra to lead the Electric Mobility Business in addition to his current responsibility. He has been promoted as President- Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, with immediate effect and will continue to be a member of the Executive Committee. Creation of this new business vertical will enable Tata Motors to deliver on its aspiration of providing innovative & competitive e-mobility solutions.

“Tata Motors is optimistic about the future of Electric vehicles and would play a leading role in the electric mobility evolution in the country. We will also leverage on the capabilities of other Tata Group companies to develop the full ecosystem and fast track the adoption of e-mobility.” said, Mr. Guenter Butschek, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Motors.

Shailesh has played an instrumental role in leading the project teams to deliver the EESL project and has been closely working with some of the Group companies and other ecosystem partners in his current role.

Commenting on the announcement, Shailesh Chandra, President- Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy said, “It is an exciting responsibility and I keenly look forward to drive Tata Motors’ vision of proactively developing the e-Mobility ecosystem in the country and leveraging this new opportunity for the company.”

Tata Motors is committed to the Government’s vision for electric vehicles by 2030 and will work in a collaborative manner to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India.

