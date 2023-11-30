Tata Motors commences deliveries of top-of-the-line Prima VX tipper

Delivers the first technologically-advanced, feature-rich Prima 2830.TK VX truck to Arayahi Infra

Redefining customer excellence, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, commences deliveries of state-of-the-art Tata Prima VX tipper truck with top-of-the-line safety features. The feature-rich tipper is designed for higher productivity and with best-in-class conveniences and features for enhanced driver and vehicle safety. The Prima range of vehicles are now available in LX and VX trims, catering to the customer’s preferences and requirements.

Loaded with state-of-the-art features, the Prima VX tipper boasts driver monitoring system, automatic traction control, hill-start assist, multimode FE (Fuel Efficiency) switch, camera-based park assist system, in-built touchscreen infotainment system, fuel monitoring system, pneumatically suspended driver seat, HVAC unit, engine brake and THU axle. Additionally, the truck comes standard with 4G-enabled connectivity and firmware over the air (FOTA) capability; Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management which enables operators to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership. This platform is crafted to enhance business operations through comprehensive trip management, expense monitoring and maintenance scheduling. Developed with insights from drivers, fleet owners and customers, the Tata Prima platform globally proves its worth in optimising trip time, fuel efficiency and durability in challenging conditions.

Driver monitoring systemAutomatic traction controlHill-start assistMultimode FE (Fuel Efficiency) switchCamera-based park assist systemIn-built touchscreen infotainment systemFuel monitoring systemPneumatically suspended driver seatHVAC unitEngine brakeTHU Axle

Tata Motors proudly handed over the keys to the first Tata Prima 2830.TK VX to Mr. Nithin Chakaravarathi Sajja of Arayahi Infra.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to launch the Prima VX variant that sets new paradigms in the industry for safety, productivity and driver comfort. Basis our deep understanding of the customer requirements, the Prima VX offers first-in-the-industry features that delivers peace of mind to our valued customers. Our continuous efforts have yielded highly-advanced vehicles for diverse trucking needs. We are confident that our customers will experience safer operation, increased productivity and improved performance. I sincerely thank Arayahi Infra for leading the way with India’s first Prima VX, making trucking safer and smarter.”

Tata Motors offers the widest portfolio, catering to every requirement in the trucking industry. The company has gone beyond mere BS6 Phase 2 compliance and has upgraded its vehicles ‘bumper to bumper’ with more features, efficient powertrains and richer value-adds. Beyond buying the best-in-class vehicle, fleet owners enjoy better fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, high vehicle uptime, real-time vehicle tracking and analytics for running the fleet efficiently.

Beyond offering quality products, Tata Motors offers the best-in-class vehicle lifecycle management services like fleet management solutions, annual maintenance contract and roadside assistance through its unique Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. Underlining Tata Motors’ commitment to quality and service, the extensive service network of over 2500+ touchpoints, staffed by trained specialists and supported by Tata Genuine Parts, stands as a testament.

SOURCE: Tata Motors