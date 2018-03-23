Tata Motors celebrates first anniversary of the Tata Hexa

Tata Motors today announced the 2018 edition of SOUL – SUV Owners United League with an iconic North East drive – Mountain Trail, Tawang, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Tata HEXA. As a part of this drive, SOUL members will be driving a fleet of Tata Hexa and Safari Storme through terrains of the North East in this adventurous expedition from Guwahati (Assam) to Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), covering over 1000 kms, over 8 days from April 21st to April 28th.

In addition to the drive, Tata Motors rolled out the #OneWithTheRoad campaign marking the anniversary celebration of the Hexa. Through this campaign, Hexa owners shared their experiences with their vehicle on social media platforms along with suggesting a name for their car. The winners of this campaign were also gifted personalized badges by Tata Motors with the name selected by the customer to be displayed on their vehicle.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Hexa, the lifestyle SUV from Tata Motors has met with an exciting response and over the last one year, customers have developed an emotional bond with it. The Tata HEXA is a power packed, feature loaded and adrenaline pumped vehicle, designed for those with an active and dynamic lifestyle. We are absolutely delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of the HEXA with the owners. We are overwhelmed by the response to the #OneWithTheRoad campaign which strengthens the bond that customers share with their Tata Hexa. We are equally excited to kick off the Mountain Trail, Tawang, our first iconic SOUL drive of 2018, to the Land of The Rising Sun, Arunachal Pradesh. This eight-day expedition offers a tremendous platform to bring together like-minded SUV lovers and allows them to explore our beautiful country.”

With an exceptional combination of design, comfort and off-road and on-road capabilities, the Tata SUVs will drive through terrains as varied as tea gardens to the mighty Brahmaputra river to one of the highest motorable roads in the world – the Sela Pass, located at 13,700+ ft. This expedition will pass the most pristine and unexplored areas of North East India from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. The SOUL members will get an opportunity to explore unchartered territories like Thembang, a UNESCO fortified village located at about 2300m altitude, visit the 150-year-old Dirang Dzong fort and experience the tribal Monpa way of life.

SOUL is a special program from Tata Motors that brings together the Tata SUV owners through adventurous drives traversing across some of the most breath-taking landscapes. Since its launch in 2014, the community has grown close to 10,000 proud members with the addition of Hexa members in the community. Since 2014, #DriveWithSOUL events have been cherished by Tata SUV owners for the experience they offer in diverse unexplored terrains. Additionally, the SOUL program also provides exclusive offers to customers on Tata Motors Genuine Accessories, extended warranty and insurance, which enhances the ownership experience of their Tata SUV.

For more details please visit http://soul.tatamotors.com

