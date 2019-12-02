Tata Motors bags orders to supply over 2300 buses to various State Transport Undertakings

Reaffirming its commitment to provide best-in-class solutions for public transportation, India’s leading bus brand Tata Motors today announced that it has bagged a huge order of over 2300 buses from various State Transport Undertakings, namely Rajasthan (RSRTC), Karnataka (KSRTC/ BMTC/ NWKRTC), Uttar Pradesh (UPSRTC), Tamil Nadu (IRT), and Andhra Pradesh (APSRTC). Tata Motors is working towards completing this order by February 2020.

Being the country’s largest bus manufacturer, Tata Motors today offers a comprehensive range of buses catering to an entire gamut of day-to-day travelling needs – from luxurious intercity travel options, to safe transport and driver-friendly choices. The Company leads in this segment by not only setting technological benchmarks but also by adapting innovations effectively to suit travel conditions in Indian cities and rural areas.

According to Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head, Buses, Tata Motors, “With the governments continued thrust towards providing smart safe and convenient alternatives of public transport, we at Tata Motors acknowledge the proactive approach of various STU’s to maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system. We take great pride in having the opportunity to provide best-in-class mobility solutions. Our in-depth understanding of sustainable public transport for different markets and customers is what differentiates us from our competitors. With an order size of over 2300 Tata Motors buses across, we look forward to a continued partnership with all the STUs, in their endeavor to reinforce the public transportation system in their respective cities.”

Tata Motors currently designs, develops and manufacturers its buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow. Besides its partnership with ACGL of Goa for bus bodies, Tata Motors also has a joint venture with Marcopolo S.A. of Brazil, one of the largest bus body manufactures’ in the world, for fully built bus (FBV) solutions. Tata Motors’ approach of manufacturing FBVs (Fully Building Vehicles), meets the government’s new norms in terms of safety, fuel efficiency, wider bus gangways, with the flexibility to be powered by both CNG and Diesel. With an extensive product portfolio of future ready buses, Tata Motors will continue to play an active role in mass public transportation, with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability.

SOURCE: Tata Motors