Tata Motors appoints Sudeep Bhalla as the Head of Corporate Communications

Tata Motors today announced the appointment of Sudeep Bhalla as the Head of Corporate Communications, Tata Motors.

Sudeep will oversee all the activities and operations of the Communications function for Tata Motors, effective April 7, 2020. He will based out of Mumbai and report into Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors.

Commenting on the announcement, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, “We are happy to welcome Sudeep to the Tata Motors Family. Sudeep’s rich experience of over two decades across various facets of Public Relations and Corporate Communications will help further strengthen the team. We are extremely confident that his energy and expertise will help further drive the growth of brand Tata Motors.”

An alumnus of the Institute of Management Development and Research, Pune, Sudeep brings with him a vast experience in Financial & Telecom sector. Prior to this, Sudeep led Corporate Communications and sustainability function at Vodafone Idea Ltd.

