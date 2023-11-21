Tata Motors and Inchcape plc usher in a new era of commercial vehicle excellence in Thailand

Introduces innovative and segment-defining commercial vehicles in varied segments

Tata Motors, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, is reaffirming its dedication to delivering class-leading commercial vehicles to the Thai market. The company, along with its authorised distributor Inchcape – a leading global automotive distributor, announced it has commenced the sales and service of its commercial vehicles across Thailand. This endeavour marks Tata Motors’ commitment to revolutionising the landscape of commercial transportation in Thailand. The company also launched an impressive line-up of new-age trucks, including Tata Super Ace, Tata Ultra T.9, Tata Ultra T.14 and the flagship Tata Prima 5038.S, with a gamut of value-added services, such as Tata Protect and Tata OK.

In April 2023, Tata Motors announced a strategic partnership with Inchcape plc – as its distributor for commercial vehicles in Thailand. To ensure that customers have easy access to support and services across Thailand, Inchcape plc will also establish an extensive network of 13 customer touchpoints including sales, service and spare parts, strategically located to provide seamless assistance to its customers.

Best-in-class range of Tata Motors CVs

• Tata Super Ace: a proven and versatile vehicle with 1-tonne payload capacity, addressing various applications like food truck, e-commerce, FMCG and intra-city logistics, among others.

• Tata Ultra T.9: based on the world-class Ultra platform, offering 5-tonne of payload perfectly suited for short-haul and intra-city applications

• Tata Ultra T.14: a perfect blend of technology and economy of operations for multiple applications like FMCG, fruits & vegetables and e-commerce, among others.

• Tata Prima 5038.S: flagship Tata Motors’ heavy commercial vehicle offering the best comfort, technology and features, ideal for logistics, industrial and construction applications.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anurag Mehrotra, Head, International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said “We are delighted to commence our operations in Thailand. Tata Motors has been one of the leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles that offers functionality, productivity, connectivity, safety and performance. With deep experience in catering to commercial vehicle customers across the globe, our products are engineered to offer the highest profitability and reliability to the fleet owners. These solutions are not mere commercial vehicles, but a testament to our dedication to safety and innovation. Our unwavering commitment to customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do. Jointly with Inchcape, we are confident of delivering a complete peace of mind to our customers with our strategically located sales and service touchpoints in Thailand. With Inchcape’s global leadership in vehicle retail, we are poised to set new standards and drive progress in the Thai transportation industry.”

Expressing their enthusiasm at the announcement, Mr. Charnchai Mahantakun, Managing Director of Inchcape (Thailand) Company Limited, said, “With the cooperation of Tata Motors and Inchcape Thailand, we are confident of creating value for the transportation industry and the Thai commercial truck market. Tata Motors has a worldwide reputation for reliability, wide vehicle portfolio, high quality of vehicles that are designed to meet all types of usage needs; from short distance transport using small trucks to long-distance transportation using large trucks. Combining it with Inchcape’s understanding of the automotive business and experience both, in Thailand and abroad, we are poised to revolutionise the Thai logistics and commercial vehicle industry.”

At the outset, Inchcape will offer the Tata Super Ace, Tata Ultra T.9, Tata Ultra T.14 and the flagship Tata Prima 5038.S to address the varied requirements in the industry. These vehicles are perfectly suited for Thailand and will offer the best-in-segment performance, fuel efficiency, reliability and comfort. The vehicles have been developed with deep market research, focusing on the dynamic customer needs. Going forward, the company will widen its vehicle portfolio in line with the evolving requirement of the market.

Along with the class-leading vehicles, the company will also offer value-added services for hassle-free vehicle lifecycle management including; Tata Protect – an all-encompassing maintenance and service package for customers, comprising a warranty, roadside assistance, genuine parts availability and on-site maintenance and Tata OK – pre-owned vehicle program that encompasses buyback and sales services. The Ultra and Prima range will come equipped with Tata Motors Fleet Edge – a connected vehicle platform powered by data analytics.

With more than seven decades of expertise, Tata Motors is present in 44 countries spread across Africa, Middle East South and South East Asia, South America and CIS, among others. The company’s state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.

