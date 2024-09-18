Tata and Analog Devices announce strategic alliance to explore joint opportunities for semiconductor ecosystem in India

Tata Group, a global enterprise headquartered in India, and Analog Devices, Inc., a global semiconductor leader, today announced a strategic alliance to explore potential cooperative manufacturing opportunities

Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADI to enhance strategic and business cooperation, explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and use ADI’s products in Tata applications like electric vehicles and network infrastructure. The companies also agree to have strategic roadmap alignment discussions.

The joint effort is expected to be mutually beneficial and is a significant step in establishing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India both for domestic and global consumption.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said, “The Tata Group is deeply committed to pioneering a thriving semiconductor industry in India. We are excited to partner with ADI across the semiconductor value chain and explore collaboration between ADI and Tata Group companies to design and offer advanced products to serve our customers.”

“At ADI, we are thrilled to join efforts with the Tata Group in advancing India’s semiconductor ecosystem. This joint effort aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the region. By combining our real-world semiconductor solutions and software expertise with Tata’s vision and capabilities, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, from electric vehicles to next-generation network infrastructure. Together, we are not only building a stronger semiconductor ecosystem but also shaping the future of global electronics manufacturing,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI.

As previously announced, Tata Electronics is investing in its own facilities by building India’s first fab in Dholera, Gujarat with a total investment of $11 billion. In addition, Tata Electronics will be investing another $3 billion in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips.

Tata Electronics and ADI intend to explore opportunities to manufacture ADI’s products in Tata Electronics’ fab in Gujarat and OSAT in Assam. Tata Motors and ADI intend to explore opportunities for engagement in electronics hardware components for energy storage solutions and power electronics in both commercial and passenger vehicle businesses. Tejas Networks and ADI intend to explore opportunities for engagement in electronics hardware components for network infrastructure.

