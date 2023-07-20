Targa Telematics partners with Renault to further consolidate its focus on global data integration

Targa Telematics continues to develop and sign strategic partnerships with major car manufacturers to develop increasingly innovative connected mobility solutions

According to a new research report1 from the IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, the connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry. It is estimated that nearly 72 percent of all cars sold worldwide in 2022 will have OEM-integrated telematics, rising to 94 percent in 2027.

Aiming to leverage the potential of this new environment, Targa Telematics, a tech-company specializing in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility, has signed a strategic partnership with Renault, aiming to expand Targa Telematics’ range of connected car solutions by integrating data from Renault and Dacia vehicles.

This agreement enables Targa Telematics, in its capacity as an Authorized Renault Telematics Services provider, to utilise the “Renault Easy Connect for Fleet”, connecting and activating most Renault passenger car and light commercial vehicle models, such as Renault Zoé, Twingo, Trafic, Mégane, Master, Kangoo, Clio, Captur, Express Van, Austral and Arkana, and also Dacia Duster and Dacia Spring.

The partnership will involve the integration of fleet data streams directly into Targa Telematics’ platform. This enables Targa Telematics to harness data collected from sensors within Renault vehicles to power its new mobility services. Location, mileage, fuel consumption, battery and charging data for EVs, and other key information can be captured without the need to install aftermarket hardware.

As Targa Telematics continues to position itself as a leading company in car manufacturer data management, these services will be available to its customers in France, Italy, UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, and the Nordic countries.

Alberto Falcione, Vice President Sales at Targa Telematics, comments: “We are thrilled to have partnered up with Renault as part of our broader strategy of collaborating with major players in the automotive industry, following a series of similar agreements. This enables us to strengthen our position in the field of global data integration, enhance connected mobility solutions, and provide value-added services to our customers.”

The goal of this collaboration is to provide fleet managers and drivers with an increasing number of digital services, simplifying the provisioning process in vehicles. By integrating data-streams from each manufacturer’s in-vehicle systems, Targa Telematics aims to develop innovative connected mobility solutions that cater to their customers’ needs. This partnership with Renault follows similar agreements with other major players in the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics