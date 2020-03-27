Synopsys changes 2020 annual meeting of stockholders to virtual format

Synopsys Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) will now be held in a virtual only format. The Annual Meeting will be held at the originally scheduled date and time, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 8:00 am Pacific Time. In addition, Aart de Geus, Synopsys’ Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer, will provide a brief commentary of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and how Synopsys is adapting to the current situation.

Due to the emerging public health impact of COVID-19 and to ensure compliance with the State of California’s stay-at-home restrictions, Synopsys will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format. The timing and process for voting by proxy remains unchanged. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2020 can access, participate in, and vote at the virtual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SNPS2020 by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Non-stockholders may also access and listen to the virtual meeting via the link above. Further information regarding the change of location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by Synopsys with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020.

Synopsys urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

SOURCE: Synopsys